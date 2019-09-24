Prince JT, Yes it is He, JT of Ottawa

The new cover of "It's Not Racist When We Do It", by The Left.

Hello and good day to readers near and far.

Isn't the official start of fall a lovely, special thing? I don't know about you, but I just love the red, the crimson, the brown and the black-ooohhhhhh, especially the black.

Because by fall, I am not referring to those ghastly little tree bits that come off of branches-umm, leaves, right? I mean-ugh, nature! Ewwww.

When I speak of official fall, I mean the real fall, baby! The big GONZO fall. The fall flat on your pretty Wokeratti-Because It's 2016-Sunny Ways-Male Feminist Even Those I Grope face. Yes, friends, I refer of course, to Canadian Prime Minister Blackface-Justin Trudeau and his colossal flopperooo fall on the world stage once again. I mean SCRAMBLE CENTRAL CASTING, STAT!!

I love this fall Night and Day, Day and Night!

OK, OK, calm down everyone. So I had a little wee schadenfruedelish moment, but it was merely me, showing my SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother privilege and it's all your fault anyway and a teachable moment for all of us! Harumph.

But really, in all fairness to me, I had to grab it while I could because I predict Trudeau will be completely forgiven and will win a minority government in the upcoming Canadian elections. Mother Earth, swallow me now! Do you think if I pray to Saint Greta of the Holier Than Thou Church of How Dare You she'll answer my prayers?

And now, your weekly selection of the good, the bad and the OMG-are-you-kidding-me, curated by yours truly.

~

North America:

Did people really not think about the worst-case scenarios of donated sperm? Like at all? Most women I know don't like using public toilets. But injecting oneself voluntarily with public sperm is somehow no problem? Because it's vetted or something like that? Behold: the case of The Children of Donor H898. Maybe I'm an outlier, but do you think it's actually normal to donate or sell sperm and make children that you are never planning to see? What about the creation of legions of siblings that don't know they are siblings?

Removes? Why not tarred and feathered? Why is the abuse of veterans tolerated? This is government-run health care by the way.

The end result of conservative "civility" is this. So keep "tolerating" and and bleating about civility, and how we are not like them and stuff. Keep your heads down all ye conservative think tank people, and you end up with this.

Piers Morgan on Justin Trudeau's blackface.

From my "DUH" file: marijuana may negatively affect your testicles and sperm quality.

Harvard may mandate "moderators" or "controversial" speakers. Great. Just great.

Heartache alert! Andrew Coyne breaks up with dreamboat Justin Trudeau. It's amazing how many pundits had massive crushes on Trudeau up until about five minutes ago.

Alas, Justin still doesn't seem to think he's done anything wrong. It's all about privilege, and of course it's our fault anyway and teachable moments on race or something, etc...

~

Relentless Jihad:

Greek police make an arrest in the 1985 hijacking of TWA flight 847.

~

Israel and the Jews:

On the lighter side: the secret history of Hava Nagila.

The great Caroline Glick makes sense of the Israeli elections.

~

Europe:

Michel Houellebecq: Populism's Prophet

Ain't multiculturalism grand? MalmÃ¶'s police tell people to watch out for bombs.

Well worth the listen: Brendan O'Neill's podcast on what the British political elite is really up to-treason.

~

The Crazy, Humourless, Abusive Kook Left Plus Trans:

Louisiana parents outraged over sexually explicit survey given to children.

In a godless world, humans will look to fill the vacuum. But environmentalism is not a cult or anything. Oh no.Oh wait, what's that? Liberal seminary students choose plant worship.

Nothing to see here. Not grooming children or anything like that. Oh, what's that? British children to be given compulsory 'self-touching' lessons.

I guess he's gotten over Sara Palin's private parts...Andrew Sullivan on when the ideologues come for the children.

Japan's environment minister says the climate fight has to be sexy. How about making, you know, sex sexy? Because there's not a lot of sex or babies happening over there in the Land of the Rising Sun. Maybe try that first. Priorities!

~

Random:

Is this the best dog Halloween costume ever?

Artist doodles arms onto pictures of snakes. I know, it's weird but you'll like it.

~

Human Grace:

Viva los baby cuddlers!

Lemonade stand reunites bikers with the woman who helped save their lives.

Game changer: girl who lost her hands as a baby gets bionic ones.

Clearly, I'm not a big fan of the BBC, but credit where credit is due. This was well done, BBC.

Lastly, cousins separated during the Holocaust meet after 75 years. Here's an article in English, but there's a video in the Hebrew article that made me weep (when one of the cousins said said "we have each other now" I was finito).

Now comment away!

