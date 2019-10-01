Image

Mark Steyn

More in Anger Than in Sorrow

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9760/more-in-anger-than-in-sorrow

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Mark and Tucker discussed Robert De Niro's incisive analysis of the current administration:

'This is fantastic â€” their booker negotiated for months to get Robert De Niro on the show and give us his insights into the Trump administration, and in the end he basically just treats them the way he treats his minimum wage domestic servants and yells at Brian Stelter exactly the way he did at that poor chauffeur,' Steyn said, referencing a clip Tucker Carlson showed of De Niro berating his limo driver.

As Mark observed, it made a telling contrast with Nancy Pelosi's painstakingly rehearsed line that we should all be sorrowful and prayerful and prayerful and sorrowful about the tragedy of the President's impeachment... Click below to watch:

To see the full hour with Tucker, please click here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back in audio only this Friday for another Clubland Q&A, answeing questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern time.

If you were waiting a couple of years to see if the Steyn Club was in it for the long haul, well, we are, and we do welcome newcomers to our ranks. You can find more details about the Club here - or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership.

