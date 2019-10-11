The Undoing of an Election by Mark Steyn

October 11, 2019 https://www.steynonline.com/9779/the-undoing-of-an-election On Friday I returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from my guest-hosting stint here. Earlier I started the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on mine and the President's favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends". You can find a few moments from my appearance here: Look, Hunter Biden is what the swamp is. He was getting 50 grand a month in a country where $200 a month is the average salary. You were talking about tips five minutes ago. What do you think, when the average salary is $200 a month, what do you think they tip at restaurants in Kiev? Hunter Biden is getting 50 grand for a non-job because of his last name, nothing else. That is the swamp. That is the smell of the swamp right there - Hunter Biden getting 50 grand a month for a non-job job. And here: But the great thing is he takes it to the enemy's turf. I saw him in Burlington, Vermont, which is the capital of Bernie Sanders' fiefdom. He was terrific. He was magnificent there. But he gets to the nub of it there when he says they want to erase your vote. They have been doing that since the Wednesday morning after, whatever it was, November 7th 2016. They didn't like this result and they determined to find one way or another - the Russia investigation, now this thing - to nullify that result. That's terrible. If you're one of that small, brave band who enjoy me in video, I'll be right here with a brand new edition of "Mark's Mailbox" tomorrow morning, and back in the evening with Kat, Tyrus and Walter Kirn on "The Greg Gutfeld Show" coast to coast across America tomorrow, Saturday, at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. The Mark Steyn Club is now in its third year, and hosting a couple of members-only events next month. So, if you're finally getting around to maybe considering perhaps becoming a member at some point in the course of this third year, we'd love to have you with us: for more info, please see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. In this new season, we are grateful for the support of all our friends around the world - from London, Ontario to London, England, via Longueuil, Londonderry, and Long Beach - and look forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead. © 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

