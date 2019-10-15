Image

Mark Steyn

The Most Busted Name in News

Tucker Carlson Tonight

That modification of CNN's slogan was first coined many years ago by Ed Driscoll, but the network seems determined to live down to it. On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker discussed the dismal state of the original cable news channel first with Robbie Soave and then with Mark. Click below to watch:

To see the full hour with Tucker please click here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, as many do, please join him tomorrow, Wednesday, for another edition of Clubland Q&A, in which he takes questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 4pm North American Eastern Time - which is 8pm GMT, and the early hours of Thursday morning for our Asian and Pacific listeners.

If you were waiting a couple of years to see if The Mark Steyn Club was in it for the long haul, well, we are, and we do welcome newcomers to our ranks. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here - or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership. If you sign up today, we'll send you news of some special members-only events looming in the next few weeks.

