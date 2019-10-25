Steyn in for Tucker Tonight!

Please join me today, Friday, for a double-dose of must-flee TV. I'll be starting the day on the curvy couch with Steve, Ainsley and Brian at "Fox & Friends", live across America at 7.30am Eastern. After that I'll be back to guest-host "Tucker Carlson Tonight" for a full hour, starting at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun for late birds at midnight Eastern.

On Thursday's show Tucker and I considered Hillary's rollout of her latest excuse for 2016. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Thanks to all who tuned in, and we hope you'll come back for tonight's show.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be right here this weekend with a brand new audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time.

If you're brave enough to go beyond TV and radio and encounter me live on stage, we have a couple of special presentations of The Mark Steyn Show coming up next month exclusively for members of The Mark Steyn Club. We'd love to see you there and you can find more details here.

See you today, Friday, for more telly, day and night.