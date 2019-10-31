Image

Mark Steyn

Bonfires and Vanities

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

The statue of Ronald Reagan on horseback silhouetted against the raging conflagrations of Simi Valley

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour (and a bonus ten minutes) of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. In this latest edition, we chewed over everything from fires in California to fires in Kensington via Boris, Brexit and backstops, conservatism at college, homeward-bound jihadists, Michael Flynn and Michael Mann, drag-queen story time, and some final thoughts on a society unmanned.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A.

As for those members-only events I mentioned, you can find more info about them here. They're scheduled for November 19th, 20th and 21st, and we'd love to see you there. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here.

See you tonight, Thursday, on the telly with Tucker - and after that back here for the penultimate episode of our Halloween Tale for Our Time, The Wendigo.

