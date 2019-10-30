Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 30th

Today, Wednesday, I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's rundown, I'm happy to take follow-up questions on the topics I've been chewing over in recent days, including the definitive dispatch of floppo caliph al-Baghdadi, young Americans' desire for socialism, and latest developments in the "Russia investigation" investigation. If you haven't yet seen it, for example, here am I on the TV with Buck Sexton talking about the entrapment and ruination of General Michael Flynn:

If you'd like to shoot me a question about that, please do. Likewise with the Enforcement of Wokeness. From The Conservative Woman in the UK:

IF Mark Steyn is to be remembered for one quote, it will be the aphoristic 'In Britain, everything is policed except crime'. Today's politically-correct Plod constantly cause Steyn to dust down his dictum, and Mark's maxim made an early reappearance during the latest video edition of Mark's Mailbox. Scolded by Steyn for symbolising the 'utterly useless British constabulary . . . one of the most contemptible institutions in the Western world' is Julie Cooke, Deputy Chief Constable of Cheshire and the National Police Chiefs' Lead for LGBT+. Last week TCW reported how DCC Cooke had used International Pronouns Day â€“ which she emphasised is 'particularly important to those who are transgender and gender nonconforming' â€“ to tweet: 'Being misgendered can have a huge impact on somebody and their personal wellbeing. It can also be used as a form of abuse for somebody and that just isn't right...' Noting the 'implied threat' in Cooke's message, Steyn is scathing: 'I can't stand the woke constabulary . . . I preferred the old-school bent coppers to the woke coppers. Now they're bent and woke. There's something unpleasantly coercive about the entirely useless British constabulary now threatening to add one more useless, fake, invented crime that they pursue far more zealously than anything that matters.'

Britain looks to be going to the polls either on December 12th (Boris' preferred date) or the 9th (Jezza's). So I'll entertain a question or two on UK matters. But, as the hour proceeds, we'll open it up to other subjects, so feel free to fire away with whatever's on your mind.

