Live Around the Planet: Wednesday June 25th

Clubland Q&A

June 25, 2025

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Steyn Clubbers around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on, as always: A "Defund the police!" Muslim is about to become although Mayor of New York. I guess 9/11 really was the day everything changed. The FBI has launched a criminal investigation into three of America's biggest children's hospitals (Boston, Los Angeles, Colorado) for the genital mutilation of minors. And remember those J6ers Trump pardoned? DC juries are now sticking them with half-a-million in civil damages because a policeman committed suicide nine days later. However, there are one or two spots on the map where there is much less going on than there was a day or two back - the Middle East, for example. The recent intra-right ructions - Cruz vs Carlson, Levin vs Bannon - have been mirrored among Mark Steyn Club commenters. It is surprising to me how many people so want it to be 2002 all over again that they're prepared to take Lindsey Graham and Bill Kristol seriously. As I wrote twelve sodding years ago: The American way of war is to win the war in nothing flat, and then spend the next decade losing the peace. That's true: see Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. Next sentence: The American people have digested that to the point where they assume that, no matter how 'unbelievably small' (as Kerry promised of Syria) the next intervention is, it's a fool's errand. Trump's genius this last week (if it holds) has been to detach the shock'n'awe phase from the Three Cups of Tea phase - not to win the war or lose the peace, but to bring the whole thing juddering to a halt. If the Trump Doctrine is "Catch my eye and I'll drop a bunker-buster down your ventilation shaft", well, it has the advantage of simplicity, and it can hardly work out worse than the last quarter-century of Warmongering for Wankers. I think there's a reason for that, and we'll try to break it down on today's show. Elsewhere, Allison Pearson has a disturbing report on how Keir Starmer's political prisoner, Lucy Connolly, is being physically ill-treated in prison. The corrupt government has also "updated" its Covid vaccine "adverse events": "officially", there are now 3,000 dead and 400,000 seriously injured. Kathy Gyngell is reporting the story; not a lot of interest from the court eunuchs of the "mainstream" media, who bear some considerable responsibility for those numbers, God rot them all. As for Britain more generally, it is tempting to laugh Sir Keir off as a joke because London's entire vast bloated Ukrainian male-model community has it in for him. But, in cold reality, he is a wicked man who is prepared to kill you for a Tweet. As he seems prepared to do to Mrs Connolly. So Britain's descent into evil is accelerating. If this is a time for picking a side, then I'm with the Ukrainian male models. Apparently the agency's a bit short-staffed right now, so I've sent them my new eight-by-tens. Happy to take your thoughts on the above or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Tennessee to Tyne and Wear, Regina to Rotterdam, Canberra to Cape Town. On June 25, 2025 at 4:13 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: Hungarian operetta! How about doing one of your music shows about Imre Kalman? We saw "The Circus Princess" in Budapest and it was fantastic! On June 25, 2025 at 4:10 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: You came around quickly! On June 25, 2025 at 4:09 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Queen Maxima is originally from Argentina. On June 25, 2025 at 4:07 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Is London now the best it's ever been? On June 25, 2025 at 4:05 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: What's the good news for the week? On June 25, 2025 at 4:03 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Whenever there is something wrong or something stupid taking place anywhere in the world, we inevitably find someone from Massachusetts and/or someone from Havard in the midst of it.

Why is this do you think?

Is it the clam chowder? On June 25, 2025 at 4:01 pm, Kentucky Russ wrote: Mark, Hope you are well. Question: when, if ever, would you consider dropping the, "As I said..." self-citations and the present-tense exemplifying (i.e., America IS bad at [fill-in-the-blank]? At what point would you be willing to acknowledge that America WAS bad at [?]. This isn't a snide rhetorical question I really am interested at your criteria for identifying a paradigm shift that requires new analysis. It wouldn't mean anything you said 20 years ago was wrong. Have the SOBs finally beaten all hope out of you? Wouldn't blame you in the least.... Buck up, Mark, we don't have much time left on the right side of the grass my brother. p.s., If you can get through your next article without an, "As I said..." I'll enable the auto-renewal feature ;-) On June 25, 2025 at 4:00 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark,

Still rooting for your health to hold out for the hour and a quarter. I refuse to subscribe to the Telegraph so I was unable to read Allison Pearson's story about the mistreatment of Lucy Connolly. However, I was taken by the headline of the top story in the what to read next column by Rory Geoghegan.

Britain is running out of patience with our woefully incompetent police You see it in the failure to confront the grooming gangs – where fear of being labelled racist or Islamophobic meant that young, white, working-class girls were left to be raped, assaulted, and even killed...

I seem to recall a certain British Belgian Irish Canadian bemoaning the current state of "Peeler's Bobbies" a few years back. Perhaps you can further enlighten the Telegraph with some of your past articles on the subject. On June 25, 2025 at 3:55 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: Trying to not get into internecine turmoil... I'll sit this one out and listen to Mark. My stores of adrenaline are too low. We have gone from nothing is being or should be done, to doing something, to now... not enough has been done/achieved. I'll just sit in this chair and read Hamlet To be, or not to be, that is the question:

Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,

Or to take arms against a sea of troubles

And by opposing end them. Enter B-2 bombers stage right. The play was the thing.... final act pending. On June 25, 2025 at 3:50 pm, David wrote: Thanks for bringing some perspective to the long Iranian/Persian history. The story does go back further than 2 weeks. In fact, the chant "Death to America" comes from the Shah's days, where the USA was seen as keeping the Shah in place and where his SAVAK terrorized the population in a manner arguably worse than the current regime. Question about the so-called NATO agreement to spend 5% of their GDP on defence: it seems that the European and Canadian leaders have just gotten in line to kiss the butt of Trump for whatever reason and pay some sort of NATO ransom. No question about military capability or battle order, just buy lots of stuff from the US. Unfortunately for European and UK tax payers, the plan to attempt a military based Keynesian economic recovery will fail, there will be a massive European capital flight to the MIC companies in the US, and in the end, despite all the bluster and horror stories, Russia is not coming to the party. Is total economic failure is on the horizon for Europe? Any thoughts? On June 25, 2025 at 3:49 pm, Willy wrote: The new (for me, anyway; looked it up only last week) abbreviation floating among the twittering twenty-year-olds, which so well captures the Trump Doctrine, seems to be FAFO. This should have been exactly the right response (leaving aside the conspiracy theories that have a 49% chance of being true) to September 11. It should have been the response to Beirut. Cole. Etc. Namely: FAFO. Absolutely rubbish the enemy's stronghold. No tit-for-tat. Punch me in the nose and your home is a smoldering crater before you can say 'ballyhoo back-bar!'. No nation building, no losing the peace — just a pile of rubble for the rest of the boys on the block to see every morning. That said, we do need to be aware that we may contribute to the conditions that drive other peoples to despair and savagery. In such cases, we need to evolve our way of doing things. On June 25, 2025 at 3:47 pm, Commander wrote: It seems that President Trump wants to bring both Israel and Iran to the table to negotiate something, But what is there to negotiate? Can the ayatollahs agree to stop threatening Israel? I wonder if Trump has a long game. On June 25, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Mark,

Why can't the aga khan do anything about conditions in Iran? He's supposed to promote the welfare of Shia people worldwide. Thanks, Bill On June 25, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Mark Wallbrown wrote: Sounds like the 86 year old ayatollah might soon run into the 72 virgins. I think a great number of the girls,if not all of them, will be greatly disappointed. Shame it is not a post modern western belief. That way half the virgins could be males and spread the misery equitably. Thanks Mark On June 25, 2025 at 3:42 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: Mark, The Russians imposed Mosaadegh on Iran and Ayatollah Khomeini was imposed by a Franco-American alliance, so there is no purity to return to...factor that into your analysis please! On June 25, 2025 at 3:42 pm, John Wilson wrote: I think it's cute that Trump thinks he has ended the Israeli-Iranian war. All I know is, wars end when one side is so thoroughly destroyed that they can't or won't continue to fight. We are nowhere near that point. Also, as long as Islam is practiced there will be no peace. On June 25, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

Seems many who leave California ultimately bring their voting preferences for failed policies with them. See Oregon, etc. Putting aside any illegals voting, maybe one-third of legitimately registered New York voters were foreign-born. Many come from countries which embraced socialism and some ripe with corruption. Just as the case of relocations from California, is it really a surprise that New York City's next mayor may be a socialist? Where's next? On June 25, 2025 at 3:39 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Greetings Mark- hope all is well and that you're getting plenty of that Vitamin D sunshine. I can't wait to hear your thoughts on what many consider to be the latest disaster to befall the once great City of Nueva York, namely the rankest choice election of the Jew hating, AOC wannabe Zohran Mamdani. It seems that there are 2 schools of thought regarding ZM. On the one hand, there are those like me who consider it a total horror and there are others with a much more sanguine disposition who feel it will end up destroying the DemonRat party machine. Mamdani was backed by the maddest of Democrat billionaires (a distinction one has to be exceptionally vile to obtain) while spouting the language of Marxist Revolution. Meanwhile, New York's putative new Mayor will continue that city's already rapid decline while following a model previously established in both Paris and London. On the plus side- in terms of wrecking the Dems- Mamdani has a big Jewish problem. He's too Muslim, too passionately young, and too rabidly anti-Israel in a city that is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Jerusalem. Mamdani doesn't just criticize Israel's Gaza problem, influence, or government; he openly flirts with the basic question of whether Israel has any right to exist at all. So there's that. I leave it to the Great Steyn to opine on this and other mysteries of the Universe. . On June 25, 2025 at 3:38 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn,

Isn't strange that fringe radical types like Mamdani have a serious chance in becoming Mayor of one of the major cities on Earth? It might be due in part to the fact that New York is a de facto one party state, so that once you win the Democratic Party primary you are Hiz Honor. From what I heard of past elections there voter apathy is a big time issue as well, with the fringe being able to muster enough people at the polls while regular folk stay home, thus winning by default. On June 25, 2025 at 3:37 pm, John Weatherford wrote: Greetings Mark! Jews make up roughly 11% of New York cities population, Muslims 9%. How long till those numbers flip? Not unrelated, A business opportunity for one Mark Steyn: I believe you are well positioned to head up a consulting firm specializing in helping New Yorkers adapt to life in an Islamo-marxist city. You could hire hand picked British city dwellers to virtually interact with and help citizens of New York navigate their new reality, at least the sentient ones. You are just the man, having extensive knowledge on the matter and being well connected on both sides of the pond. Or would that involve having to register your business in New York? Something no sane person would do. On June 25, 2025 at 3:36 pm, Michael Seth wrote: Hi Mark, the good news is that Andrew Cuomo will likely not be the next mayor of NYC. The bad news is the guy who is poised to win will make the Big Apple long for another two terms of Comrade Bill de Blasio. In fact, New Yorkers will rightly wish they had chosen LA's Karen Bass. The Covid regime was one way to empty NYC of it's productive class. We may be about to see another. Please mind your health - events do indeed remain "interesting". On June 25, 2025 at 3:34 pm, Frank Gallenstein wrote: Hi Mark, I was wondering if you were a reader of the Babylon Bee and find it as humorous as I do? Maybe a ghost writer? PS It's hard to distinguish between news headlines today and a Babylon Bee spoof - "New Your City elects Radical Islamic Communist as Mayor" It took only 25 years after 9/11. On June 25, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, hope you are doing well? What a crazy week it's been, I just want to say to you and your listeners I'm going to stand by President Trump. I know I'm a nobody and my little opinion probably matters very little but I'll keep defending him. Also I would like to take a moment and really express how impressed I've been with Marco Rubio, JD Vance, Kristi Noem, Robert Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard. Everyone of them has been a pleasant surprise. So far everyone of them has proven to me how serious they are at their jobs. Thank you Mark for all of your insights into everything also. On June 25, 2025 at 3:28 pm, JC of Weston-super-Mare wrote: Happy Wednesday Mark, I had coffee yesterday with a long-standing friend whom I would describe in UK terms as a "centrist dad" ie seemingly moderate on all things political. Inevitably Iran came up & he questioned DJT's competency. Then he mentioned an article from the Daily Beast about the appointment of a 22 year old, apparently without relevant experience to a senior position in DHL. Apparently a Thomas Fugate now has a leadership role at CP3, Centre for Prevention Programmes & Partnerships. Of course my friend took this as evidence of DJT's incompetence. Are you able to put a more balanced light on this appointment than the Daily Beast, which I note routinely refers to Kristi Noem as "ICE Barbie"? All the best,

John Creasey On June 25, 2025 at 3:25 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Italy is apparently having a right proper cultural renaissance, due to Mrs. Meloni's various programs & personnel moves. Is this actually true, or did I read an overly optimistic report by someone given free Siegfried tickets? On June 25, 2025 at 3:22 pm, William Stroock wrote: Dear Mark, you've talked about the tens of millions of illegal migrants allowed to walk into the country and live here freely by successive American regimes. Meanwhile, this month my wife and I had to go to the DMV to get our real IDs if we ever want to board a plane again. This required multiple sets of documents, even if you have a US passport, birth certificate, marriage license, bill with your address on it, etc etc. No mistakes or cross outs on the form, you have to start over. Oh, and that day the passport verification system was down so you better have brought enough documents... On June 25, 2025 at 3:19 pm, Pat Smith wrote: Hi Mark

I hope your health holds up for the entire hour and a quarter. When you mentioned the newbies from Tennessee to Tyne I was wondering if one of the newbies was the latest Tennessee Man Kilmer Abrego Garcia who was recently released from ICE custody by The Dixie Chicken, Judge Barbara Holmes. Also, do illegal aliens qualify for some sort of discount? On June 25, 2025 at 3:16 pm, Jerry Stratton wrote: Somewhat off-topic: Researching vintage cookbooks for a history of personal refrigerators (the denigration of reliable electricity is a civilizational collapse story in itself) which somehow led into regional mills such as the Orton's in Vermont, I've discovered wonderful regional dishes that have seemingly disappeared. Butternuts, for example, and boiled cider, the latter a wonderful syrup from your neck of the woods. Have you ever enjoyed a boiled cider pie? Is boiled cider up or down over butternut in Dixville Notch? Do you fancy learning Hungarian with me? Keep well Mark. On June 25, 2025 at 3:10 pm, Fred Jones wrote: Mark: in less than a quarter of a century, "ground zero" of the "war on terror" has apparently been ceded voluntarily by its populace. From America's Mayor Defiant Rudy to Mayor Socialist Muslim. And unlike the UK or continental Europe, this wasn't due to a demographic shift, rather a continued intersectional slide off of political sanity by Democratic voters. Do you think the "town that never sleeps" deserves to get what they want "good and hard" as a sort of anti-Trump testament to the rest of America and the West of the dangers of leftwing fantasies? I greeted the Primary outcome with glee for this reason. Every new generation need to be awakened from their "holiday from history", no? On June 25, 2025 at 3:06 pm, Elisa Angel wrote: Might the Statue of Liberty be covered by a burqa one day? Will Sharia be the law of the land? What does the future hold for NYC? On June 25, 2025 at 3:00 pm, Wayne Cunnington wrote: Quite disturbing reading of a revised death toll from the Covid vaccines yet I'm sure it was Harvard University that stated the totals were massively underreported, At what point does the government or their supposed "completely impartial" drugs regulator actually own up to harms from the vaccines and remove them from use once and for all Mark?? On June 25, 2025 at 2:59 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: Witnessing just how impotent Iran has become in so short a period of time, I am left to wonder why the west has been so intimidated by the Mullah's for these past 46 years. Other than the dirty work perpetrated by their proxies, they seem to have been nothing but a paper tiger. I had always wondered why we went to war with Iraq instead of Iran, as they've been the entity that has most destabilized the region. Do you think that the Ayatollah is finished, and if so, will someone or something better take his place? And on a lighter note, what do you think of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands? She's a stunner and took the eyes off of the stiffs attending the NATO Summit. Take good care! Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

