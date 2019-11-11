Image

Mark Steyn

The Glass is Half-EMP

by Mark Steyn
As a follow-up to our last Clubland Q&A, Mark answers more questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on sundry topics from rhetorical flourishes to civilizational collapse via EMP attacks, a post-oil Middle East and a post-Christian Europe. Click below to watch:

