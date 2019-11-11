The Glass is Half-EMP

As a follow-up to our last Clubland Q&A, Mark answers more questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on sundry topics from rhetorical flourishes to civilizational collapse via EMP attacks, a post-oil Middle East and a post-Christian Europe. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful in this our third year. Mark will be hosting a brace of special Mark Steyn Shows in Montreal the week after next.

Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of SteynPosts and video Mailboxes, starting with the very first edition, are now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back in audio only with a brand new Clubland Q&A this Friday at 4pm North American Eastern time - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time.

If you prefer Steyn live in person, don't forget this month's Montreal shows. If you prefer Steyn later today, he'll be back live with Tucker Carlson, coast to coast across America at 8pm Eastern.