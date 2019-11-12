Image

Mark Steyn

The Condescension of Philosophers

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9849/the-condescension-of-philosophers

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark and Tucker discussed Berkeley philosopher Jackson Kernion and his dismissal of rural Americans as "bad people who have made bad life decisions". Click below to watch:

To see the full hour with Tucker please click here. As for the unfortunate Los Angeles lady who had a bucket of warm diarrhea dumped on her, you can watch that here.

If after that last one you have no desire to see any video ever again, please join Mark in audio only for a brand new Clubland Q&A at 4pm North American Eastern time on Friday.

If you prefer Steyn live on stage, please join us for three special events in Montreal next week.

