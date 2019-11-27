Image

Mark Steyn

The Fruits of Impeachment

by Mark Steyn
Programming note: This morning I'll be back on one of my favorite shows, "Varney & Company" on Fox Business, just after 11am Eastern/8am Pacific. Later I'll be making a pre-Thanksgiving appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" at 8pm Eastern - with a rerun for West Coasters at 9pm Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

On Tuesday morning I started the day at "Fox & Friends" with Steve, Emily and Brian. We talked impeachment, as well as AOC's dislike of the expression "free stuff":

'So that's free borders and free health care and free college... She wants 7 billion people essentially to be able to enjoy what in the 19th century would be the life of a younger son of a middle European grand duke â€” at a cost to the U.S. taxpayer.

'Yet she doesn't want you to call that "free stuff."

'God bless her,' Steyn said. 'This is where all the energy and charisma and talent is in the Democrat Party. Because the moderate wing, both with Hillary and with the Bidens is in the hands of these corrupt kleptocrats.'

Click below to watch:

If you prefer, you can see the full segment over at Fox.

If you enjoy me in video, there's just shy of ninety minutes' worth on a special climate-change edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which includes questions from an audience of Mark Steyn Club members.

See you back on't telly for "Varney & Company" at 11am Eastern.

