Return of the One-Night-Only King of Cable

Just ahead of a couple of final items from my guest-hosting stint on "Tucker", I'd like to thank everyone who tuned in. As with Rush listeners, Tucker fans want him there 365 days a year, and guest-hosts sorely try the patience of the audience. Because of that, a Fox News primetime host takes far fewer days off than a fellow in almost any other sphere of economic activity - say, a Quebec DMV clerk or a typist in Dagenham. But the day after Thanksgiving is one of those days, quite reasonably enough, as it's supposed to be a ratings dead-zone. So, when I was asked to sit in for Tucker on Black Friday, I figured I was just taking one for the team.

Instead, we were the Number One show not only in cable news but in all cable. We had a larger audience than CNN and MSNBC combined - over twice as large as MSNBC's, and three times the size of CNN's. Indeed, one reason you know impeachment's a bust is that Adam Schiff's SCIF soap has been unable to boost the numbers of Rachel Maddow, the only MSNBC host to rival the Fox line-up and one of the network's few genuine stars. Yet on Friday Miss Maddow's ratings were a mere two-thirds of a certain dilettante Canadian showtune queen's. While I'm happy to gloat and crow as a one-night king of cable, I'm mindful that I owe it to Tucker's great team, who are the very best at what they do.

On that Black Friday show, Ned Ryun and I addressed former Democrat presidential candidate Martin O'Malley's physical altercation with Homeland Security honcho Ken Cucinelli. The keyboard warriors of the media are urging on the left's descent into thuggery:

I told @MarkSteynOnline last night that MSM propagandists bark and clap like circus seals as Dems try to cancel and silence any opinion and speech they disagree with. pic.twitter.com/6qtzkMGKui — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 1, 2019

Also on the show, Derek Maltz applauded the Trump Administration's decision to list the Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations:

On the final segment of the show, as we posted a couple of days ago, Dr Marc Siegel and I discussed the return of the Black Death. If you enjoy glimpses of life backstage, here's the Doc and I after a makeup touch-up from Vincenza. As I observe below, when plague breaks out, good makeup is essential:

Vincenza and Sindy have been doing my makeup and hair for many years at Fox. I have grown old in their tender care, but not as old as I would otherwise have grown.

