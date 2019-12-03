Prince Andrew, Puke of York

Greetings from the Deranged Dominion, where I am digging out from our first major winter snowstorm. I hate the cold, but I'd rather be digging my way out of a snowfall than digging myself deeper into a fetid Jew-hating, corrupt, dictatorial, commie hole, as British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn so exquisitely dug for himself courtesy of a recent BBC interview.

The Formerly Great Britain has also featured prominently in the news lately with the most recent jihad attack on London Bridge. This latest attack showcased extreme civilian bravery, the idiocy of public policy relating to terrorists, and inane do-gooder rehabilitation schemes that end up in murder. It also highlighted the particularly Western phenomenon of human sacrifice. And it's not just bureaucrats anymore: it's parents offering up their children. We are also apparently supposed to take moral direction from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who not only says diversity our strength, but that we should take our inspiration from the murder victims who dedicated their lives to the individuals that eventually murdered them. Very inspirational â€“ for terrorists that is.

Friends, this is profoundly evil stuff, and now is certainly not the time to go wobbly. Be like Mark Steyn. SteynOnline is a wobble-free zone.

The brighter points of the week were most certainly new, fresh nuggets of content from Mark Steyn! He, of course, did a bangup job guest hosting The Tucker Carlson show on Black Friday, even though "Black Friday" is most certainly racist and yucky poopy gross out to the max YOU HATERZZzzzzz and it should probably be called Rainbow Friday, or Colour That Shall Not Be Mentioned Friday at the very least, HOW DARE YOU, etc... And the Most Gloriously Awesomely Unwoke Bloke also shared a new Song of the Week audio special with us on Swanee - Just A Gigolo â€“ just fab!

On the bright side, it's lovely that It's Beginning to Feel a Lot Like Christmas at the White House of President Worst Hitler Ever. Friends, as you make out your holiday to-do list, do remember the most important things. And by this, I of course, mean remembering your favourite In-House Jewish Mother in your Christmas cookie planning or I will speak to ZOG Headquarters about recalling all the Jewish-written Christmas songs and putting The Greatest Love of All on repeat on all platforms from Christmas Eve till New Year's.

Interestingly, and as a seemingly invisible nod to the upcoming festive holiday season i.e Christmas (DUH!), and by popular demand (OK, one Mark Steyn Club member, "King K", made note of this last week) the universe and Internet have strangely provided us with a Human Grace section that is a little more zaftig than usual! You're welcome! Now let's get started.

~

America:

The "tidal wave" of immigration hands Virginia to Democrats.

Oberlin college students erect a memorial to Palestinian terrorists.

OK lunatics, whatever you say.

Trump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction.

Trump administration vows continued support for Iranian anti-regime protesters.

Trump and Netanyahu, impeachment and indictment.

Life expectancy falling in America, "diseases of despair" to blame.

~

Jihad:

How Islam plans to conquer the west without using weapons (I do think the womb can be considered a weapon in this context).

French prosecutors drop murder charges against Jewish kindergarten teacher because he was just a silly, misguided bong head.

~

Israel and Jews:

The Mossad is recruiting more ultra-Orthdox men. Cool.

Saudi reporter secretly visits Israel, falls in love with it and the Jewish people.

Six hundred and fifty Bible-loving businesspeople come to Israel to invest.

The most passionate pro-Palestinian American students cannot find Palestinian territories on a map. Imagine my surprise. I wonder what their real motivation is...

Yes, anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism. Duh. Good article, pity about your Trump Derangement Syndrome.

~

Middle East:

Iranian anti-regime protests: what Iran tried to hide from the world. Barbarians.

Egyptian former Muslim-turned-Zionist describes how Israel is what the Arab world could be, but is unable to be â€“ very interesting guy!

~

Europe:

Here's how bad things are in Sweden. Looks good on them, frankly. This is obviously a huge waste of money and a pathetic, laughable exercise in virtue-signalling PR. Feh.

Hungary hoping for big, beautiful baby boom! BABIES!

Quaint conversations about free speech in Norway.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Queen Elizabeth cancels Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party in the wake of the Epstein scandal. Maybe she'll take away his binky as well. That'll show him.

Ex-Rotherham MP sorry for not really worrying too much about victim of rape jihad in his town.

The shame of Labour's liberal supporters.

Ex-Labour MP "mauls" Jeremy Corbyn in Parliament.

British police priorities.

~

Kook Left, Wokestapo:

Is "gender reassignment" the West's "answer" to FGM (Female Genital Mutilation)?

Mathematician comes out against mandatory diversity statements.

Imagine how awful you have to be to do this.

Indiana Wesleyan student kicked out of honors college for questioning "cultural appropriation".

Tim Allen on political correctness and comedy today.

BBC actually notices humans who regret their "transitions", and those who want to "transition" back after significant physical mutilation and psychological torment.

"Trans" killers, baby rapists terrifying female inmates.

~

Random:

How exercise shapes you far beyond the gym: ENDORSED.

~

Human Grace:

Long time job seeking young man with Down syndrome gets job on the spot at new restaurant.

Righteous Christian business man buys Nazi items, donates them to Jewish group to keep them out of hands of neo-Nazis.

Special needs Bar Mitzvah brings joy to a Long Island synagogue.

Go, granny go! A 73 year old fitness guru has come a long way!

Grandma who sent Thanksgiving invite to "wrong" teen still celebrating together.

Twitter thread on first dates, blind dates and "one night stands" that ended up lasting.

Dancers with cerebral palsy to grace the stage in the Joffrey Ballet's Nutcracker.

Anonymous couple surprises their waitress with a car just hours after she served them (really great story).

Chase Bank chooses Dallas man with Down syndrome for advertising campaign.

World War Two veteran Ray Lambert (recognized recently by President Trump) recounts the D-Day invasion.

Indian PM Modi sends Bar Mitzvah wishes to Mumbai terror survivor.

Warm greetings also sent by the Worst Hitler Ever and the lovely First Lady.

Now comment away!

