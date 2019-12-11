Image

Mark Steyn

Demography and Democracy

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/9905/demography-and-democracy

Last call for British Jews?

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This latest edition took place in the midst of Washington impeachment fevers, and on the eve of election day in the United Kingdom. So naturally we addressed those meaty topics, but we also touched on the ever more open contempt in Brussels for democracy and in Washington for equality before the law ...and in the British Labour Party for Jews.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for some especially fine questions on this edition of our Q&A. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid Christmas gift.

Tomorrow, Thursday, I'll be back with Tucker on the telly, but, if audio only is more your cup of tea, join me Friday for the launch of this Yuletide's slate of seasonal Tales for Our Time.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

