Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

Wherever you are around the world, from New Hampshire to New South Wales, Quebec City to Kuala Lumpur, we wish you the merriest this December 25th. Herewith for your Christmas viewing and listening and reading pleasure, a few festive moments. Video first, with essays and audio to follow, and starting with an hour of caroling and comedy from Steyn and his guests on this year's brand new Mark Steyn Christmas Show:

Thank you for all your kind comments about this year's show. Mark's fellow Canadian Victor Simpson raves:

One of the best Christmas shows I've seen. Thank you Mark. Merry Christmas from Ottawa.

Merry Christmas, Victor. Mark and his daughter were in Ottawa just this Saturday. If you're in the mood for more music, here's one of the most beloved of Christmas carols. Hanno Schilf joins Steyn to tell the story and Elisabeth von Trapp gives us a unique live performance of a song born in a small church in Austria on Christmas Eve 1818:

SILENT NIGHT

A Song of the Week audio special

For a very different musical biography and live performance, Irving Berlin's daughter, Mary Ellin Barrett, invites Mark to sit at her father's piano as she recalls the most famous of all American Christmas songs:

WHITE CHRISTMAS

And from our Sinatra centennial celebrations four years ago it's half a century of festive Frank:

THE SONG IS YULE

It's become a tradition each December at SteynOnline to offer Christmas editions of our Tales for Our Time audio adventures. Click below to hear Mark reading Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Conan Doyle, O Henry, Jack London, Lucy Maud Montgomery ...and some fellow called Steyn:

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

Plum Duff

by Mark Steyn

Little Women at Christmas

by Louisa May Alcott

The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle

by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The Gift of the Magi

by O Henry

A Klondike Christmas

by Jack London

Christmas at Green Gables ...and Beyond

by L M Montgomery

And if that still leaves you with time on your hands click on the links below for a cornucopia of Yuletide delights from the Santa Steyn grotto - carols and lessons, movies and memories:

A LESSON FROM LUKE

THE PERFECT "PERFECT CHRISTMAS" BOOK

TALKING TURKEY

MARK'S YULETIDE MOVIE VAULT

THE APARTMENT

JINGLE BELLS

and of course...

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mark will be back on the air Boxing Day morning just after 8am Eastern/5am Pacific, live on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends". He'll return Thursday evening for a full hour of primetime delights. We hope you have a Merry Christmas - and, as Tiny Tim would say, "God bless us, every one!"