Welcome to the concluding episode of our final L M Montgomery Tale for Our Time - an excerpt from Anne of Windy Poplars. Kate Smyth writes:

'I knew I had to live up to those puffed sleeves!' Along with the selection from Little Women, this is a perfect Christmas tale. And the animated reading is brought to life by the introduction: It's sad to think that L M Montgomery lived vicariously through Anne's much happier life with Matthew and Marilla.

True, Kate. But a lot of writers overcome autobiography by "living vicariously", as you put it. In this excerpt from Anne of Windy Poplars, L M Montgomery gives us side by side the idealized version of her own childhood - Anne of Green Gables - and something closer to reality: Katherine Brooke:

"You haven't the least idea what it is like not to be wanted by any one . . . any one!" "Oh, haven't I?" cried Anne. In a few poignant sentences she sketched her childhood before coming to Green Gables. "I wish I'd known that," said Katherine. "It would have made a difference. To me you seemed one of the favorites of fortune. I've been eating my heart out with envy of you. You got the position I wanted . . . oh, I know you're better qualified than I am, but there it was. You're pretty . . . at least you make people believe you're pretty. My earliest recollection is of some one saying, 'What an ugly child!' You come into a room delightfully . . . oh, I remember how you came into school that first morning. But I think the real reason I've hated you so is that you always seemed to have some secret delight . . . as if every day of life was an adventure."

