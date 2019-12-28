This week the highly transient King of Cable made a brief return to the scene. My guest-hosting stint on the Boxing Day edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was not only Thursday's Number One cable news show, but the Number Two show in all cable, ever so slightly pipped by the college football bowl, which an extra three hundred thousand persons preferred to yours truly, quite unaccountably. I thank everyone who dialed us up, and I'm grateful as always to Tucker's production team, the best in the business, no question.

On Friday I was back in the anchor's chair for another hour. We started with the opportunist and theologically shaky religiosity of Democrat candidates (which we'll link to if it's posted), and then moved on to the ever more fractious divisions in the Dems' high-roller wine cave:

After discussing Pete Buttigieg's proposal to decriminalize all drugs, we turned to a couple of the latest battles in the lib-on-lib culture wars. First, Mrs Doubtfire is transphobic:

Next up, it seems the beloved March family of Little Women is insufficiently diverse for the anal-sex instructors of Teen Vogue - which, after Kurt Schlichter's characterization of the void of the woke, I managed to mangle as Teen Void:

Tucker's Final Exam is the top-rated quiz in all cable news, and it's always an honor to host it. This week's white-knuckle ride was a "Fox & Friends" face-off, pitting Carley Shimkus against Griff Jenkins. Carley also paid tribute to her friend and mentor Don Imus, and we rounded it out with a couple of contrasting takes on a Christmas classic. You can see the full quiz here.

Finally, we ended the week with Ed Gavin and the latest "development" in the Jeffrey Epstein "investigation":

Thanks to all who tuned in: We very much appreciate it. You can watch the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

If you prefer me in audio only, do check out one or other of our seasonal Tales for Our Time, whether your taste runs to Jack London and a Klondike Christmas or L M Montgomery and the less frigid climes of Green Gables. Tales for Our Time is a bonus feature for members of The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're late with a Christmas present for a fan of classic fiction in audio, we hope you'll consider a Club gift membership.

I'll be back for another hour of guest-hosting on Monday's Tucker. If you can't wait that long to see me on camera, there's always The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, full of lively guests, terrific music and triggering comedy sketches. "Thank you all," says Marlene Stewart. "Great show."

But Albert Plumer proceeds more cautiously: "Enjoyed this vid to my surprise..."