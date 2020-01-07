LÃ¨se MajestÃ© to the Golden Globalists

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Tucker and I discussed Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the otherwise unwatchable Golden Globes show. Click below to watch:

Of course, the celebs declined to take Gervais' advice and droned on about climate change and whatnot as if he'd never uttered a word. For self-esteemed Hollywood A-listers, yakking about Trump and transgender bathrooms is their preferred way of underlining how essential artists - or "artists" - are to a society. But, curiously, in touting how important the artists are they wind up diminishing the art. Thus, nobody cares a jot or tittle about any of the winning films at such events.

Michelle Williams, for example, won for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon on "Fosse/Verdon". I knew Gwen Verdon rather well. She was on various of my BBC shows. She taught me enough dance steps that for a few years I could do a pretty good parody Fosse as my party piece. You can hear us singing together at the very end here. At any rate, Miss Williams' conjuring of Gwen - her vocal mannerisms, her carriage, her head-tilts, her burthens - was an astonishing and brilliant achievement. Her victory on Sunday night was well-deserved.

So naturally she gave an acceptance speech on abortion. What's a career-defining performance when you can be the three-thousand-and-twenty-bazillionth advocate for a "woman's right to choose"? The more self-important the artists, the more eclipsed and irrelevant the art. As someone likes to say: Sad.

