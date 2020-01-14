Lion Kings and Desperate Dukes

Programming note: Today, Tuesday, I'll be back on the air for a full three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 Rush affiliate stations across the fruited plain - such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the entire show from anywhere on the planet right here. The looming impeachment trial and the shrinking Democrat field will both be on the agenda.

Meanwhile, on last night's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Tucker and I discussed the latest revelations re the public meltdown of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

"You do know she does voiceovers?" Harry told Iger, gesturing to Markle. "Oh really? I did not know that," Iger responded. "You seem surprised," said Prince Harry. "She's really interested." "We'd love to try," Iger said. "That's a great idea." "That is the absolute lowest point of the monarchy in the last hundred years," said Steyn, a native of Canada. "I think of all the pathetic things that the Duke of Windsor did after he abdicated the throne [in 1936] when he entertained wealthy Americans and gave them a sort of pseudo-glimpse into royal life."

A prince of the blood should not even know the word "voiceover".

