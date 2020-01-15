Once More Unto the Breach...

Yes, yes, I know I've been promising every day that Rush will be back the very next day, but I'm 99 per cent certain - okay, 9.9 per cent certain - that he will be here live on Thursday. Maybe Tuesday. Okay, a week on Friday. Alas, today, Wednesday, yours truly will be back on the air for a final three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 Rush affiliate stations across the fruited plain - such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here. And if three hours of me aren't enough I'll be back in two shakes of a lamb's tail north of the border at 5pm Eastern with Toronto's John Oakley.

You can find a few moments from my Tuesday guest-hosting stint here. We surveyed the scene from impeachment to Iran. But, if that's not enough, you can find all the stories we didn't get to right here at SteynOnline in the latest edition of Laura's Links.

~I didn't know Wonkette was still around, but apparently it is:

It was Fox News idiot Mark Steyn, and he said there is a new #scandal brewing after Cory Booker's exit from the race race, as all the major players in tonight's debate (yes there is a debate, that is the point of this post) are white people, except HAW HAW, said Mark Steyn, followed by a "Pocahontas" joke about Elizabeth Warren, and also HAW HAW, said Mark Steyn, is Elizabeth Warren faking being a lady too? Is Pete Buttigieg faking being Teh Gay? WELL ARE THEY? STEYN: I mean, he looks like some guy from the accountancy department. He doesn't â€” that's a very non-gay look. OK. Sounds like a real well-rounded guy there, who knows what Teh Gay looks like! Also, "accountancy department."

Also, "Teh Gay", I'd say.

Meanwhile, America's venerable gay newspaper The Advocate accuses me of "hypocritically bashing Democrats for lack of diversity":

While some Democrats are disappointed that the field has become less racially diverse, it should be pointed out that Republican elected officials are overwhelmingly white and male, and that Steyn's appeal to ageism overlooks that Donald Trump is a septuagenarian white guy â€” he'll be 73 at the time of the presidential election.

The Advocate apparently doesn't understand the meaning of the word "hypocritical". I'm quite upfront about my contempt for "diversity" fetishization, identity politics, and all the other cant of the age: I'm entirely indifferent to whether either the Democrat primary or the Oscar nominations are just a gaggle of ethno-orientationally indistinguishable white men. But you're the guys who bleat on about this bollocks all the time, and right now you're going to wind up with a presidential candidate who's either cis-septuagenarian Biden or cis-septuagenarian Bernie - unless the nomination ends up being bought by cis-spendaholic septuagenarian billionaire Bloomberg. That's hilarious.

~In Megxit news, The Sun reports:

ROYALLY EXPENSIVE: Canada ALREADY getting fed up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, expert claims as security bill reality hits home

Imagine my surprise to find that the "expert" of that headline is ...me! Whether I'm an expert in Royal security or Canadian hostility thereto is unclear. But I believe this is my first appearance in The Sun in twenty years, so I'm disinclined to quibble.

After the picture we posted yesterday, Tim Rice (he and Elton wrote the Lion King songs) dropped me the following note:

I was in that Lion King line-up and having just given Harry the latest World Cup Final cricket score from Lord's assumed he was passing on the latest score to Bob Iger who looks suitably perplexed as he had always thought Ben Stokes was a mountain in Scotland.

That tickled me and I was thinking of quoting it on the radio. But then I figured that by the time I'd explained to Americans about the cricket and the cricketer and then the particular Scottish topographical term on which the pun depends 200 or so of our affiliates would have canceled the show. But maybe I'll try to slip it in with Tucker tomorrow...

See you on the radio Wednesday at noon Eastern in America - and/or 5pm Eastern in Canada.