Mucketty-Muckiphobia Runs Rampant!

In Ottawa for the Manning Conference, I had the opportunity to catch up with my old friend Brian Lilley to survey the global scene. Click below to watch:

In less congenial telly news, today was perhaps the most sobering and humbling day since this poor old Canadian came to the United States many years ago. I had only been doing the show for a little over a month, and had hoped to be doing it for a long time to come. There is always a story between the lines, and everyone of course is free to speculate. I hope to be able to say more in the days ahead.

UPDATE! Thank you for your kind comments to the above. Herewith a few of them:

Dear Mark,

I just cancelled my CRTV subscription, as your show was the main reason that I subscribed. When will we be able to see "The Mark Steyn Show" again? Was really looking forward to your Oscarpalooza episode.

Best regards,

Anne Kovalovsky

Knoxville, TN

**

The only reason that I subscribed to CRTV was to see your productions. I'm sorry to hear that the contract has ended. I do hope that you will be able to link any video content from your appearances at televised venues for your website readers to view. I understand that many legal hurtles may need to be jumped over to obtain permission to post a link, and I truly appreciate the work that you and your staff do to make it easy for those of us on the receiving end.

Thank you,

Chuck Roque

Vail, Arizona

**

Mark,

I loved the Mark Steyn show and called CRTV to complain tonight. I would pay for your show on another medium and I am sure there are many more like me. My wife would watch the weekend one with me and she loved your insights on music/cinema/literature.

Most importantly, you are the most significant and perhaps greatest (maybe only) defender of free speech and I will support you any way I can.

Hang in there and find another way, I will help where I can.

Warm regards,

Guy Anderson

**

Mark,

Just noticed that your show disappeared from the line up at CRTV. I wrote them and they replied, "Our contract with Mark Steyn Enterprises has ended."

This is unfortunate because I only logged in for the "two Marks"--you and Levin in that order. So CRTV just lost my favorite show. You are in my opinion the best interviewer out there--with the highest quality discussions.

What happens to the studio in the New Hampshire wilderness? Are you able to continue your interviews and Steyn Posts on your own website? Hope so.

Best regards,

David Elstrom

**

Mark,

I was â€“ ah â€“ no AHHHHH! dismayed to get home this evening all ginned up to watch another episode or two of the Mark Steyn Show, but nothing was there. You vanished. Your site is saying "...technical difficultly...", CRTV customer service is saying "Steyn's contract ended". What did you do? Sic you cat on Levin's puppy?

I imagine it is some kind of contract dispute. Such things happen. But for me, other than the original novelty of CRTV, you were the main reason for watching. Levin mostly repeats stuff already on the radio show. Malkin hasn't put anything up since day one. Crowder is pretty good, at times funny, and blasts a pretty damn good conservative screed. But I can get him on podcast. I shut down my auto-renewal to CRTV.

Here's hoping that your show will reappear.

Paul Robberson Upper Tract, WV

**

Mark,

You're no longer on CRTV! We bought it to listen to you. What happened?! Your programs were the best TV we've ever watched. We miss you.

Susan Scott

**

How about Mark does a column on why he is no longer on CRTV?

Andrew Ross