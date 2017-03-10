Immigration and Identity

On Thursday Mark joined his old piano-playing imam Andrew Lawton north of the border to chew over immigration, identity, and releasing your posthumous album too early. Click below to listen: Mark will be back on the radio on Monday - and, before that, there'll be more from The Mark Steyn Show this weekend.

