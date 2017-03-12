A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 6-12

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a SteynPost arising from President Trump's recent remarks on Sweden: Mark addressed what's really going on in the country, and the media's remarkable lack of interest. Click below to watch:

~Monday's Mark Steyn Show featured the unsettled science of climate change, your questions in Mark's Mailbox, and an interview with the bestselling historian Amity Shlaes on Coolidge's relevance in the age of Trump.

~On Tuesday's SteynPost, Mark considered questions of age and identity as seen in France, America, Turkey, Britain and elsewhere.

~On Wednesday Steyn joined New England radio colossus Howie Carr to chew over Trump Tweeting and media bleating. North of the border he visited with his former piano-playing imam Andrew Lawton to talk immigration and identity politics.

~Thursday's Mark Steyn Show featured something special: Steyn on stage, looking at where America and the world are headed. Click below to watch:

~On Friday morning the Australian cartoonist Bill Leak died suddenly of a massive heart attack. Mark paid tribute to a great free-speech warrior who stood up to both Islamic supremacists and leftist totalitarians.

On Friday morning the Australian cartoonist Bill Leak died suddenly of a massive heart attack. Mark paid tribute to a great free-speech warrior who stood up to both Islamic supremacists and leftist totalitarians.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with an Oscar-winning Song of the Week. Tomorrow, Monday, Mark will be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone to host America's Number One radio show for a full three hours starting at 12 noon Eastern.