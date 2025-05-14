Image

Mark Steyn

Dancing with the Sauds

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/15303/dancing-with-the-sauds

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

ImageIf you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics from Trump in the Middle East to Keir Starmer going full Enoch. Click above to listen.

During this eighth-birthday week of The Mark Steyn Club, we were absolutely delighted to see our First Week Founding Members enthusiastically re-upping for a ninth year - and hope our First Fortnight Founding Members will want to do the same as this next week proceeds. Irene, a First Weekend Founding Member, says:

Just confirmed that my Mark Steyn Club renewal has gone thru.

I say again as I say every year: Being a member of The Mark Steyn Club is the best deal in town! I thoroughly enjoy every feature on your website — music, video poetry, Tales for Our Time are all outstanding; I am especially fond of Laura Rosen Cohen's weekly Links.

Thank you for everything you do — your voice is so important during these tumultuous times.

Thank you for all your kind comments, and thank you not only to First Weekenders but to all the brand new members of The Mark Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

en

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

