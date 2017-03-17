Reflections on the Revolution in Europe ...and in America

In this brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark talks to Christopher Caldwell, the author of the 2009 book Reflections on the Revolution in Europe: Islam, Immigration, and the West. Steyn and Caldwell discuss what has happened in the years since - from terrorism and the migrant tide to Brexit and the rise of Marine LePen. They also consider whether illegal immigration in America and Trump's victory are part of the same story. Click below to watch: ~There'll be more from The Mark Steyn Show this weekend at SteynOnline.

