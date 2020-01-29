Rick Picks Hick Shtick

Mark made a rare Tuesday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to follow up on Don Lemon, Rick Wilson and Wajahat's CNN yukfest on the sixty-three million "credulous boomer rubes" who voted for Trump:

Carson recalled that it was Lemon who once wondered "whether a missing airliner might have flown into a black hole ... Don Lemon, the man who sincerely believes that the fruit-based cold desert is pronounced 'sor-bet' is calling you stupid." Steyn quipped, "That's CNN flying the Democrats into the black hole," adding that "This is how you get more Trump. They might as well re-label the panel the Trump Re-Election Committee."

