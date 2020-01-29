Image

Mark Steyn

Coronavirus! Bolton Fever! Tory Torpor!

Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10020/coronavirus-bolton-fever-tory-torpor

On Wednesday Mark joined John Oakley on Global News Radio 640 for a brisk tour of the day's headlines - from a masked ball at Toronto Airport to impeachment without end via the lameness of catch-up conservatives and a eunuch media. Click below to listen:

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on September's sold-out Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. So we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join Conrad Black, John O'Sullivan and Mark's other guests on this year's Mediterranean cruise. But don't leave it too late, as the accommodations are more favorably priced the earlier you book.

Looking for a birthday present with a difference? There's always a Mark Steyn Club gift membership - which comes with Comment Club privileges entitling your loved one to comment away below.

If you like Steyn in audio, do check out our wintry Tale for Our Time: Mark reads a Jack London classic, The White Silence. On the other hand, if you're one of that brave band that enjoys him on camera, he'll be back with Tucker tomorrow, Thursday.

