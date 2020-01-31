Image

Mark Steyn

No Case to Answer

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10022/no-case-to-answer

On Thursday's "Tucker" he and Mark considered the state of the impeachment trial:

Steyn also said that Trump legal representative Alan Dershowitz shouldn't have gone on ABC's "The View" because his legal arguments were ignored by the politically-minded hosts.

"There is no point making lawyerly arguments, this is a completely political process," he said.

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

If you prefer Mark in audio, do check out our latest Tale for Our Time, in which he reads Jack London's classic The White Silence.

Tales for Our Time is a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members. For more information on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here.

en

