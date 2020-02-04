Gender-Bending Emojis

Welcome to the post-Groundhog Day edition of Laura's Links. I don't know what the celebrity groundhog determined about the weather, but I did find a groundhog story I thought was cute: Meet Chonk.

There were certainly other more important issues bubbling around the world and Mark did a great job covering Brexit in words and song. And he did a great spot with John Oakley that contained more than a few zingy zingers.

The great Prophet Steyn also penned an incredibly moving and important essay on Remembrance and Appropriation which I got very emotional about. It was hard to articulate how meaningful that post was to me, but I'll just share what I said in "the club" in case you missed it. (Those of you who know me know that I don't get out to any real clubs, the Mark Steyn Club is my only clubhouse.)

"...I remember our conversation as if it was yesterday and even at the time, I was blown away by how many profound insights you shared and they are, of course, as relevant today as they were then. I am so honoured to know you and have had the privilege of having a long-form conversation with you.

"Your statement 'in Europe formal veneration of dead Jews grows ever more fulsome in direct proportion to formal indifference to living Jews, and the extinguishing of what remains of Jewish life on the Continent' is one for the ages.

"I could not agree more, and I truly cherish people like you who celebrate us live ones, and I am sure that I speak for many of us living Jews when I say how grateful I am for what I can only characterize as your brotherhood with the Jewish people and your moral fortitude, affinity is too tame a word.

"Some of your best friends are indeed Jewish, and Jews like myself are indeed blessed to be your friend. I'm sure it's not easy being one of the preeminent truth tellers and prophets of a generation, but you wear it well and we-the civilized world-are better for it."

Now let's take a look at other news items, trends and oddities that were floating about the internet over the past week. Let's begin!

~

North America:

President Worst Hitler Ever changes timing at White House event to accommodate Rabbi and the Jewish Sabbath.

Nancy Pelosi's district is hell on earth. San Franfeces is a decrepit American dystopia, and this is what leftists want for all of Western civilization.

Some demographic doom and gloom for your reading pleasure.

The grubby corruption of our power elites.

An example from the Warren family here.

And speaking of grubby elites, PM Blackface wants the government to "licence" all news and media websites.

I could not love this more. Native band in British Columbia claims Harry and Meghan's mansion sits on stolen land. Making popcorn...

"Conservative" leadership contender begs for invitation to Pride Parade. Related, let us not forget, his wife is a fan of Omar Khadr.

American universities are abandoning education and embracing a new super, dooooooper creepy in parentis loco mission. Emphasis on the LOCO part.

Five thousand librarians converge in Toronto to denounce "white privilege".

This is an absolutely horrifying story that I hadn't heard of until last week: "Hi, I'm on the sh&tty Media Men List But Maybe You Already Knew That". Read the whole thing.

Ilhan Omar to be investigated for allegedly marrying her brother. Meanwhile: hubba hubba! Forty per cent of Ilhan Omar's campaign funds allegedly went to a very good cause...

~

Israel and Jews:

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge took portraits of Holocaust survivors and their grandchildren. They are stunning and thoughtful. More on her work here. More images and stories here (video, well worth the 10 or so minutes).

The American Holocaust Museum has acquired a collection of documents and photographs from Sobibor.

Jared Kushner's take on the Palestinians and the Trump Peace Plan. He is taking exactly no guff from Ms. Amanpour.

Really interesting take on the "Arab buy-in" into the Trump Peace Plan. Here's my current theory on this, let me know what you think. It seems to me like the newest iteration of the Sunni-Shia split can be seen in the current geo-political split in the Muslim Middle East. The Sunnis for the most part seem to be looking around and saying something akin to 'hmmm, the Jews, not so terrible' and realize there is much to gain from more normalized relations with Israel. They seem to be de-emphasizing the theological and religious elements of the conflicts, almost like they are bored with it, which is a good thing. It's not that they suddenly love Jews. But they are tired of paying lip service and good money to the maniacal Palestinian regime and their blood lust for Jews (and it never stops at Jews anyway). And they are well aware that the Palestinian "leaders" are wicked, murderous and gluttonous kleptocrats anyway. The Shias are not into the whole humanizing the Jews thing, or 'submitting' to them or acknowledging that Israel is here to stay â€“ too much of a humiliation, and they have way too much hate in their hearts right now and they are sticking to the more literal interpretation of and dedication to scripture. But what do I know? I'm just a suburban Jewish mom from Canada. More thoughts from another writer here. Feel free to chime in.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Emasculated British thought police bobbies warn fellow citizens not to say certain things.

~

Sweden:

Seems nice! Sweden is doomed.

~

Middle East:

The most wanted female terrorist, a savage murderer, lives comfortably as a celebrity, revered in Jordan despite a standing extradition request from "our friends" the Jordanians. You can follow Malki Roth's parents on Twitter.

Iran-where the only things they are capable of creating are created in order to be destroyed. Pathetic. Meanwhile, unbelievably brave Iranian women continue to remove their hijabs and challenge the misogynistic, radical and disgraceful Iranian mullahtocracy.

Barbarians.

~

Germany:

The selective fight against anti-Semitism in Germany.

~

Humourless Kook Left, Trans and Wokestapo:

Chadwick Moore: The rise of "cancel" chic (really, really good).

A six-foot tall, 200 pound Canadian man with a penis who calls himself a woman assaulted his 4-foot-9-inch, 124 pound female caregiver. Nothing to see here. It's disgusting and pathetic that this newspaper calls this bruiser a woman. Please, Very Important So Smart Morally Superior Newspaper Journalist People â€“ can you at least summon the testicular fortitude to call a six foot, 200 pound human with the standard male fishing tackle a man?? You are gutless wonders, I tell ya.

Transgender activists file bias report against lesbian crafting group. Perfectly normal, perfectly healthy.

Just what we always needed â€“ a new transgender emoji. (Including a gender-neutral Santa Claus, for some reason).

Katie Hopkins has been cancelled.

The great Victor Davis Hanson on the Cult of Western Shaming. This is so good, read the whole thing.

Another excellent VDH essay: the radicals will soon need the "normals" and the rules they have been working so hard to destroy.

Gender perverts in British Columbia wish for access to very, very young children to "reduce stigma" or something. Because toddlers are very concerned about stigma. It's like their number one priority. This is also an issue in New York as it is everywhere there is a high concentration of leftist nutcases in proximity to children.

~

Human Grace:

Four-month old baby beats brain cancer and rings the bell.

Newly sworn in police officer gets surprised by her military son at ceremony.

College classes for intellectually disabled adults that empower.

Best version of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" ever?

Boy saves his little cousin with the Heimlich maneuver.

