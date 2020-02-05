"The Greatest Fighter and Winner That You Will Ever Meet" by Mark Steyn

The Rush Limbaugh Show

February 5, 2020 https://www.steynonline.com/10032/the-greatest-fighter-and-winner-that-you-will Flanked by the First Lady and his wife Kathryn, Rush receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom at last night's State of the Union Today, as yesterday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone guest-hosting America's Number One radio show. The actual host was in Washington, DC, as a last-minute addition to President Trump's guest list for the State of the Union. Here is how the President introduced Rush: Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to please stand and present you with the honor. Rush, Kathryn, congratulations! We'll talk about that moment and the rest of a very effective presidential address on today's edition of The Rush Limbaugh Show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. You can dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 Rush affiliate stations across the fruited plain - such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here. You can find a few moments from my Tuesday guest-hosting stint here. But, if that's not enough, you can find all the stories we didn't get to here at SteynOnline in the latest edition of Laura's Links. © 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

