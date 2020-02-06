Ripping Up and Melting Down

Programming note: Today, Thursday, I'll be checking in with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Hope you'll tune in.

Yesterday I sat in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. You can hear a few moments from the broadcast here.

Tuesday's State of the Union address occupied much of the focus. Along the way, I pointed out that Nancy Pelosi, in tearing up an official government document on camera, had committed a crime. Click below to listen:

The Nancy boys at Media Matters did not care for the cut of my jib:

That was fast. Took less than 12 hours to go from Pelosi breaking protocol to lock her up. Limbaugh's guest host literally talking about possible criminal penalties for Pelosi in beginning of show.

Not that "literally". As I subsequently observed, Mrs Pelosi is a Democrat and equality before the law has long vanished in the federal justice system, so she'll pay no price for it.

In the final hour of the show Mitt Romney announced that he would be voting to convict Donald John Trump and remove him from office. This time, the Nancy boys at Media Matters suggested we right-wing madmen were "melting down" over Mitt:

Rush Limbaugh's guest host for the day suggested selling Romney to Venezuela, Ukraine, Somalia, or Yemen.

That's true. I did:

For listeners the most treasurable moment of the SOTU was President Trump's decision to honor Rush with the nation's highest civilian honor. I played the audio at the top of the show, but, if you haven't seen it, here's the video:

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

Limbaugh appeared overcome with emotion when First Lady Melania Trump awarded the conservative radio icon with the country's highest civilian award, the first time that's happened at a State of the Union speech. The 69-year-old had arrived at the U.S. Capitol in a wheelchair Tuesday evening ahead of the speech... Filling in again as guest host on Wednesday will be Mark Steyn, who called the news of Limbaugh's diagnosis "devastating." "Rush has been number one [on radio] for a third of the history of the entire medium. He's basically invented that form," Steyn said on Fox News Monday night. "I owe Rush everything."

For those rattled by that bit about the wheelchair, here's Rush and Kathryn later in the evening, courtesy of TMZ:

Thank you to Mr Snerdley and the team for propping me up over the last two days. Todd Herman was behind the Golden EIB Microphone today, and Rush will return to tell you all about the big night tomorrow at 12 noon Eastern.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club are welcome to weigh in with their comments on any of the above.