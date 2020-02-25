Image

Mark Steyn

Beware of the Meme

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10071/beware-of-the-meme

On Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker and I discussed Joe Biden's claim to have been arrested in South Africa, and CNN's concern that "Trump will give Alaska to Vladimir Putin":

"He will give Vermont to Justin Trudeau long before he does that," Steyn said. "And that is win-win."

Click below to watch:

For those interested in glimpses behind the scenes from Steyn World, yesterday Rush Limbaugh said this:

The guest hosts never come in and do the show from here. Nobody ever is in this room to work besides me. Steyn does it from his cave somewhere in New Hampshire or wherever else he is.

It's not a five-star cavernous facility like Osama had at Tora Bora, with a state-of-the-art communal latrine at the back of the cave. But it suffices. And, if you enjoy me in non-visual formats, please check in later today for the fourth episode in my audio serialization of a John Buchan classic with globalist sub-text, The Power-House.

On the other hand, for that small brave band who enjoy me on camera, we've reconfigured our Mark Steyn Show home page in the same Netflix-style tile format as our Sunday Poems. So, if you're minded to pick out an in-depth interview of an evening - with Lionel Shriver or Jordan Peterson, Christopher Caldwell or George Papadopoulos - we hope this will make it easier to do so. The new Steyn Show page can be found here.

If you were waiting a couple of years to see if The Mark Steyn Club was in it for the long haul, well, we are, and we do welcome newcomers to our ranks. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here.

