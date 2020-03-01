A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 24-March 1

John Buchan, author of this week's Tale for Our Time , in Canadian viceregal mode as Lord Tweedsmuir with President Roosevelt

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a song for Michael Bloomberg.



~On Monday Steyn bade farewell to Rajendra Pachauri, Big Climate honcho and warmographic novelist.

Later he joined Tucker Carlson to marvel at Joe Biden's arrest in South Africa.

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Nanny State eye candy to the Arabization of Sweden.

~On the Wednesday morning after the debate night before, Mark was impressed by the way everybody lost.

~On Thursday, with coronavirus rampaging around the planet, Steyn looked back at SARS: it was our most read piece of the week.

Afterwards Mark checked in at Winnipeg's CJOB to discuss the human right to be a criminal. Later he returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to acknowledge that every worthwhile aspect of human existence we owe to Joe Biden. Click below to watch:

~The weekend edition of Mark's Mailbox found Steyn considering everything from Democrat debate debacles to cancel culture at the NHS - and concluding with a footnote of dust:

Mark's Mailbox is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see here.

~Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date explored a hippie-dystopian cult classic.

Our marquee presentation all week long was the continuation of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - a John Buchan thriller about a globalist conspiracy. Click for Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six, Seven and Eight - or have yourself a good old binge-listen.

Tales for Our Time is a special bonus feature of The Mark Steyn Club. The Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

Much of what we do here at SteynOnline - including Tales for Our Time - we also do live and on water on our annual Mark Steyn Cruise. This year we'll be cruising the Med with Michele Bachmann, Douglas Murray and other special guests for ten days of sun, sea and civilizational collapse. For more information on our cruise, see here - but don't leave it too late to book: certain cabin categories are fast disappearing.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week and the penultimate episode of The Power-House.