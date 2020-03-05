Live Around the Planet: Friday March 6th

On Friday I'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On Thursday I did double duty on radio and TV, starting the day with another three hours in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. You can hear a few moments from the broadcast here. On Wednesday's guest-hosting stint I talked to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel about Donna Brazile telling her to "go to hell". You can hear a portion of that interview by clicking below:

Less than a week ago, the @nytimes reported that nearly 100 superdelegates were plotting to deny Bernie the nomination. Clearly it struck a nerve with Donna Brazile. Why? She's a superdelegate herself! Thank you @MarkSteynOnline and The @RushLimbaugh Show for having me! pic.twitter.com/5eP6RYhatO â€” Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 4, 2020

On our Clubland Q&A I'm happy to take questions arising from the above and other topics I've been chewing over on air in recent days - the Democrat primary, the coronavirus, the Schumer judge-whacking threat - but as always we'll open it up to other subjects, including whatever developments in the UK, Oz, Europe or elsewhere that happen to have caught your eye.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and in recent days we've welcomed newbies from Saskatchewan, Queensland, the English Home Counties and a whole flurry from Colorado. So if you've joined this month do fire off a question on any topic that appeals. Indeed, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and to shoot me a head-scratcher for this week's broadcast. But, if you're not interested in joining or signing up a nephew, no worries, as they say Down Under: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavor to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A and much of our other content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our seventeen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time and our Sunday Poems, the latest of which airs this weekend. Oh, and if you're looking for a birthday present with a difference, do consider a Steyn Club gift membership, and your loved one can bombard me with tough questions throughout 2020.

So see you back here live Friday afternoon at 4pm Eastern Daylight Time. That's 5pm in the Canadian Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in London and Dublin; 10pm in Paris and Berlin; 11pm in Cairo and Jerusalem; midnight in Moscow, for Kenny Ball fans; half-past-midnight in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 2.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; a 5am alarm call in Hong Kong and Perth; an 8am Saturday brekkie in Sydney and Melbourne; an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Auckland and beyond; and an eminently civilized gong of 10.45am in the Chatham Islands, my current favorite among those quarter-hour time zones.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.