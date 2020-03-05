Image

Mark Steyn

Pow Wow Ciao

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Today, Friday, Mark will be here to conduct another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 9pm Greenwich Mean Time.

On Thursday, Steyn was back guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show. Next, he swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to inter Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign - or, as he said on the radio, from Pow Wow Chow to Pow Wow ...Ciao! Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, please join him this afternoon, Friday, for the above-mentioned Clubland Q&A right here at 4pm North American Eastern Time - that's 9pm GMT.

Conversely, if you're one of that small, brave band who enjoy him in video, he'll be here this weekend with another in our anthology of Sunday Poems.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, do weigh in below.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

