Mark Steyn

The Virus Marches On, Hour by Hour

by Mark Steyn
St Mark's Square, Venice: No need to reserve a table

Wednesday was a busy day for Covid-19, ending with the news from Washington that President Trump had banned all travelers from Europe; from Australia that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were infected; and that the US National Basketball Association had canceled the rest of the season. I joined John Oakley on Global News Radio 640 in Toronto to address the rampaging coronavirus and also the non-rampaging Bernie Sanders - although with events moving this fast who's to say next Tuesday's primaries will even take place? Do Florida seniors really want to stand in long lines of strangers in order to cast a vote for Joe Biden? Click below to listen:

The most hopeful indicator for other western nations would be a decline in the rise of daily cases in Italy: We're not there yet.

~As you know, we had a grand turnout from Canadians on last year's sold-out Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. So we hope that, impending societal collapse notwithstanding, more than a few Oakley listeners will want to me and my guests on this autumn's Mediterranean cruise. Covid-19? Well, I look at it this way: either it'll have burned itself out long ago, or it will be so omnipresent that exotic ports of call will be no more lethal than cruising the shelves of your empty KwikkiKrap. And, if we beat this thing, it'll be worth celebrating - so don't leave it too late, as the accommodations are more favorably priced the earlier you book.

If you're minded to stay closer to home, there's always a Mark Steyn Club membership, which will fill your life with digitally delivered delights while you're holed up in the hills till the zombie apocalypse passes. For the moment, we're taking things day by day: I'll be back on telly with Tucker tonight, Thursday, and right here with a brand new Mark's Mailbox and a video Song of the Week this weekend.

