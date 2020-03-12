The Virus Marches On, Hour by Hour

Wednesday was a busy day for Covid-19, ending with the news from Washington that President Trump had banned all travelers from Europe; from Australia that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were infected; and that the US National Basketball Association had canceled the rest of the season. I joined John Oakley on Global News Radio 640 in Toronto to address the rampaging coronavirus and also the non-rampaging Bernie Sanders - although with events moving this fast who's to say next Tuesday's primaries will even take place? Do Florida seniors really want to stand in long lines of strangers in order to cast a vote for Joe Biden? Click below to listen:

The most hopeful indicator for other western nations would be a decline in the rise of daily cases in Italy: We're not there yet.

