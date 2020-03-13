Image

Mark Steyn

You Can't Say That! (Or Anything Else)

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Broadway, March Madness and the NHL shut down; the Canadian Prime Minister's wife comes down with the virus; and the death toll in Italy climbs to over a thousand: just another twenty-four hours in the life of Covid-19. Yet, at the very time we should be having an honest conversation about why this happened and where we're headed, the left is as usual more interested in shutting down any useful debate. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

Please join Mark this weekend for a brand new Mark's Mailbox and the latest video edition of our Song of the Week. Oh, and do check out the newest entry in Steyn's poetry anthology - Mark's reading of a chilling piece by Browning, My Last Duchess.

Mark's Mailbox, Song of the Week and Steyn's Sunday Poem are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

