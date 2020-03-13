You Can't Say That! (Or Anything Else)

Broadway, March Madness and the NHL shut down; the Canadian Prime Minister's wife comes down with the virus; and the death toll in Italy climbs to over a thousand: just another twenty-four hours in the life of Covid-19. Yet, at the very time we should be having an honest conversation about why this happened and where we're headed, the left is as usual more interested in shutting down any useful debate. Click below to watch:

