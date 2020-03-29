A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 23-29

Mark's current Tale for Our Time : his reading of Daniel Defoe's Journal of the Plague Year - London in 1665

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with death and devastation stalking the planet, but Steyn sitting pretty, all things considered, at Number Twenty-Five on the Moldovan Hit Parade. Thank you, Moldova. In non-Moldovan music news, he marked the passing of Kenny Rogers with the tale of an enduring hit, "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town".

~Mark's Monday Notebook surveyed the Corona scene from the celebrity stricken and hockey hotties to Pelosi's porkapalooza and Madrid macho men.

~On Tuesday Steyn's Corona Notebook pitched the Wuhan from Mama Yang to Joe "Bird" Biden: it was our most read piece of the week. Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from socially intimate wet markets to a socially distant whale.

~On Wednesday Mark relaunched The Mark Steyn Show as an audio Coronacopia, with a few detours via Truman Capote, Kathy Bates, and oldies night on the Isle of Wight.

~On Thursday Steyn's Topical Take revisited the false front of the new China.

~Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show provided Mark's up-to-the-minute Politburo Pandemicpalooza but also found time for the all-time biggest Cameroonian hit and the all-time flop CeauÈ™escu hit job. You can listen to the full show here.

~For our Saturday picture date a self-isolated Mark presented a movie medley of ever shrinking crowd scenes.

~Our marquee presentation this week was Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time. This tale is, alas, all too timely - from the author of Robinson Crusoe, Daniel Defoe: A Journal of the Plague Year. Click to hear Mark read Episode Two, Episode Three, Episode Four, Five, Six, Seven, and Episode Eight - or, for a good old binge-listen, go here.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Song of the Week.