Comedy Cops

Welcome to the third self-isolated socially distant quarantined curfewed sheltered-in-place audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show with a Coronacopia of news and comment, but a few other diversions, including advice on your private parts from a bigshot imam and an obituary jukebox from Sweden to Pakistan.

If you like this format, Steyn may do more. But, if you don't, we shall speak no more about it. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formating.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it if you're interested you can find more information here.

~It was a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the latest edition of the new audio format of The Mark Steyn Show. Sitting in for Kathy Shaidle on our Saturday movie date the self-isolated Steyn found himself pining for crowd scenes. On the other hand, our Sunday song department threw in the towel and opted for "It's the End of the World As We Know It". Our marquee presentation was the newest entry in Mark's series of Tales for Our Time - this tale being all too horribly timely, A Journal of the Plague Year by Daniel Defoe. Steyn Club members can hear Mark read Part Seven here, Part Eight here and Part Nine here. Part Ten airs this evening. If you were too busy throwing hundred-dollar bills at the Kennedy Center this weekend, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.