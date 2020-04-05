A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 30-April 5

This week Steyn introduced his Brit Wanker Copper feature, which has proved very popular with listeners

Happy Palm Sunday, such as it is, to quarantined Christians around the world. Tomorrow Mark will be starting the week back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven socially distant self-isolated sheltered-in-place days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with the end of the world as we know it, and continued in much the same vein.

~Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show offered a Coronacopia of news and comment, plus advice on your private parts from a bigshot imam and an elegaic jukebox from Sweden to Pakistan. You can hear the full show here.

~On Tuesday Mark's Corona Notebook looked at preparedness in the 24/7 surveillance state: it was our most read piece of the week. Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from WuFlu to #MeToo.

~Wednesday's Coronacentric Mark Steyn Show rounded up British bobbies, Japanese comedians and Congolese strongmen, and harkened back to Eurovision's heyday with Dana (and SinÃ©ad).

~Thursday brought news of a desperate gambit by vanity plaintiff and global warm-monger Michael E Mann in his eight-year defamation suit against Steyn.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show was a mellifluous medley of pandemics, poems, panderers and policemen. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Saturday Mark remembered a seven-string smiler struck down by the coronavirus -the great Bucky Pizzarelli.

For our weekend movie date Kathy Shaidle swapped the WHO for The Who.

~Our marquee presentation this week was Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time. This tale is, alas, all too timely - from the author of Robinson Crusoe, Daniel Defoe: A Journal of the Plague Year. Click to hear Mark read Episode Nine, Episode Ten, Episode Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen, Fourteen, and Episode Fifteen - or, for a good old binge-listen, go here.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with our Song of the Week and Tales for Our Time - and continues tomorrow with three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting starting live at 12 noon Eastern.