Making China Pay

Hi everyone and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links. This edition comes with a full viral load. A load of links that is, not the actual Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus. But for real and not for joking, if the Chinese communists could figure out how to send actual, lethal viruses through our computers or phones, you know they would.

Basically, I'm still pissed. I find myself alternating between raging anger, utter exhaustion, moderate optimism and complete coronapocalyptic despair five or six times an hour â€“ even after I've had my second cup of coffee in the morning. I'm also sick of talking about whether this virus was cooked up in a pot of bat soup or in a communist laboratory: it makes no difference now, why does it matter? Both are evil and disgusting, and so are all the mainstream media members who keep trying to shove bat soup down our throats in the form of Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

I'm tired of panicking. I'm sick of spending so much of my mental and bodily energy on keeping my house a bubble to protect the most vulnerable member of my family. I'm angry about how much the Chinese communists have made me worry about my children, my parents, my husband and my siblings, my extended family and friends being murdered by communists. I'm sick of the Chinese lies and of my own federal government's incompetence. I want my regular life back, and I want China to pay a very heavy price. And when I say a heavy price, I mean The End â€“ the complete implosion of the communist regime and its assorted ruthless, totalitarian state friends (hi Iran, hello Russia). And that means the West stops propping up their economy.

We need to stay angry. We need to not forget. We need to remember the cover-ups and how this could have been prevented. And we need to turf out the politically motivated, identitarian psychopaths who made things worse, and who wished for us to die rather than for us to be "racist". The evil Chinese regime must never be forgiven, and we must be exceptionally vigilant about who most wants us to forget.

Even in isolation, the Great Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him) and NCBUH (No Coronavirus Be Upon Him, ameeeeeen ameeeeeen) stayed very busy and prolific as usual. He introduced a new totally groovy audio version of The Mark Steyn Show, which you can listen to here, and here, and wrote his Song of the Week about a ditty with an exceptionally timely refrain.

Mark, I hope your Macedonian Content Farm is doing okay without all the seasonal labourers! We will get through this if you just click your ruby slippers and sing "Imagine" to me over the Interwebzzzzz. CALL MEEEEEE!

Stay safe everyone. Keep your social distance, etc. Blah blah blah, and of course, remember to wash your hands like a pro. Now let's begin!

North America:

Trump, Biden and the China virus.

Speaking of Biden... Believe all women, etc.

VDH: Trump's strategic foresight is being put to the test.

Straight talk from the Trump administration.

"All of the sudden, the post-national state is good." Good. Rest in hell.

A micro-sized silver lining in all this crap? Well, for one, Drag Queen story hour is dead. Identity politics has also kind of dropped off the media radar and trans surgeries have gone lower down the surgery totem pole as well.

America in a new upside down world.

Canadian "leadership": "Caught overreaching, the Prime Minister did what he always does when he is caught overreaching: he turned his shaky judgment into everyone else's moral lesson."

What the hell is actually happening in NY? Good Lord.

Can we trust the North American media? Apparently not.

Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus:

Every death from the Wuhan flu is a victim of China. Exactly.

Britain seizes private lab equipment to check NHS staff.

Covid-19 begins to show a four- to eight- week eruption pattern.

Are we going to be fine?

Promising treatment?

How reliable are numbers coming out of communist China?

Germany! Seriously? Are you kidding me?

Russia is still lying.

The horrendous, revolting Chinese wet markets are STILL. SELLING. BATS.

Shhhhhhh. Don't say "The China virus".

Will the coronavirus weaken China on the world stage? I sure hope so. (Editor's note: Don't we all).

Did the situation in Spain quickly deteriorate into a disaster because of ideology?

Why are people still buying crappy, awful Made in China stuff??? Why does anyone trust these murderous thugs?

Whoops! Recalculation necessary?

He survived combat in World War II to be murdered by the Chinese communists.

A spirited chat between the great Douglas Murray and the Honourable John Anderson, AO, former deputy prime minister of Australia.

Will the West wake up to China's duplicity? Of course I hope so, but so many in the West are on China's side!

Israel and Jews:

Former terrorist: the occupaaaayshun is an industry of murder and lies.

Let's take a moment to remember Mireille Knoll on the second anniversary of her murder (not "death").

Human Grace:

Israeli nurse in an isolation ward describes a farewell to a dying man.

American CEO gives up his salary to pay front line workers.

Be like Pani.

Pandemic ventilator designer makes blueprints open source.

James Dyson designed a ventilator in ten days and is making 15,000 of them.

American company finds a way to split a ventilator between four patients.

Don't be mean to Ben or his Grandma will judge you. (This is truly a riot, must read.)

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear wrestling letterman's jackets.

When a young girl finished her cancer treatment in an age of a pandemic.

Personal Moments of Grace:

Amongst all the downers, feelings of hope and happiness still emerge like small bits of living green foliage cracking through cement sidewalks in their determined plant style.

My best email of the week came from a dear friend with the subject "last chemotherapy booked for May". Need I say more? Does it get any better than that?

There have also been a variety of messages and check-ins throughout the past few weeks from various friends, family and acquaintances. But I must share with you that the first person who actually asked me if I needed anything, and if I needed anything dropped off to me at my house was an Egyptian Canadian Facebook friend that I've never even met in person. She knows that we live not far from each other because we tried to organize a coffee date a few months ago but it didn't pan out. So even though most of my adult life has been spent in Toronto, and I know thousands of people here, she was the first person to ask and offer. I feel extremely blessed not just because we are well-equipped and well-stocked, but also because such a kind soul has crossed my path so relatively late on in life. So shout out to you Mona, and to our very own Troubadour-in-Chief of the Mark Steyn Club, Tal Bachman, for introducing us. Here's to kindness. And here's to the goodness and grace that can most certainly be felt right through a computer screen in moments like this.

Stay safe and well everyone!

