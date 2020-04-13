Image

Mark Steyn

Breathing Death in Every Place

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: A Journal of the Plague Year

https://www.steynonline.com/10222/breathing-death-in-every-place

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Just ahead of Part Twenty-Four of our current Tale for Our Time, a reminder that we have a morning (North American Eastern Time) complement to our 1665 contagion capers in our Coronacopia editions of The Mark Steyn Show. Elizabeth Lussow, a New York member of The Mark Steyn Club, enjoyed our Good Friday episode:

Thank you for T.S. Eliot. The show is serious, light and etc etc.

We are listening to Tales also and it is an excellent choice!

Indeed it is, Elizabeth: my serialization of Daniel Defoe's vivid journalistic report from 1665 is the perfect guide to 2020. In tonight's episode of A Journal of the Plague Year, our narrator tries to explain something that we still have difficulty grasping three-and-a-half centuries on - that the disease is spread by persons apparently healthy:

It was not the sick people only from whom the plague was immediately received by others that were sound, but the well... By the well I mean such as had received the contagion, and had it really upon them, and in their blood, yet did not show the consequences of it in their countenances: nay, even were not sensible of it themselves, as many were not for several days. These breathed death in every place, and upon everybody who came near them; nay, their very clothes retained the infection, their hands would infect the things they touched, especially if they were warm and sweaty, and they were generally apt to sweat too...

And this is the reason why it is impossible in a visitation to prevent the spreading of the plague by the utmost human vigilance: viz., that it is impossible to know the infected people from the sound, or that the infected people should perfectly know themselves.

Very true - which leads our guide to the London of 1665 to some thoughts on "social distancing". Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Twenty-Four of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

If you've a friend who might be partial to our classic fiction outings, we've introduced a special Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership. You'll find more details here.

See you back here tomorrow for Part Twenty-Five of A Journal of the Plague Year.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Tripp Wire
  2. The World is Flattened
  3. Easter Sequeastered
  4. JFK
  5. Downing Street Down

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.