A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 13-19

Daniel Defoe. This evening Mark concludes his serialization of Defoe's Journal of the Plague Year

Happy Lockdown Sunday to all shelterers in place. Later this afternoon Mark will be conducting his first ever all-request audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven socially distant self-quarantined state-ordered sequestered-without-end days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a moment of respite from the Coronapocalypse with Steyn speaking words of wisdom from Paul McCartney's mum.

~Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show offered a Coronacopia of news and comment, plus quarantine conversion therapy, another Brit Wanker Copper, and how to train your pets to go "Allahu Akbar!" You can hear the full show here.

~On Tuesday Mark observed the first anniversary of the burning of Notre-Dame. Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the Wuhan Health Organization to social-distancing coppers.

~Wednesday's Coronacentric Mark Steyn Show pondered President Trump sticking it to Doctor Tedros, a legendary furniture salesman, and Ted Nugent with a medical dictionary.

~Mark's Thursday Notebook distilled the essence of the Corona crisis, mused on mass transit mortality, and remembered a legendary Chicago lawyer: it was our most read piece of the week.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show was a weekend Coronarama, including a poem for a lost past and how to swear the police into submission. You can listen to the full show here.

~For our Saturday movie date Kathy Shaidle marveled at Leave It to Heaven.

~Our marquee presentation this week was the continuation of Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time. This tale is, alas, all too timely - Daniel Defoe's Journal of the Plague Year, as it rattled toward its conclusion. Click to hear Mark read Episode Twenty-Three, Episode Twenty-Four, Episode Twenty-Five, Twenty-Six, Twenty-Seven, Twenty-Eight, and Episode Twenty-Nine - or, for a good old binge-listen, go here. And do join Mark for the final episode this evening.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with a Song of the Week first ever all-request audio edition.