A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 27-May 3

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven socially distant self-quarantined state-ordered sequestered-without-end days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's Song of the Week celebrating for the first time ever the current Number One record on a national hit parade.

~Monday found Mark back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show. Topics included whether Kim Jong-Un was observing social distancing vertically by being six foot under.

~On Tuesday Steyn essayed another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting, with more Corona analysis - and an interview with Governor Kemp of the newly reopened state of Georgia.

Later Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from underestimating Trump to Europe's culture of death.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show threaded the needle on pandemic politics, but also found time for Your Brit Wanker Copper of the Day, Mark's Mailbox, and flamenco, rap and ukulele (although not simultaneously).

~On Thursday Mark considered the latest developments in the Michael Flynn travesty of justice at the hands of the dirty stinking rotten corrupt DoJ/FBI leadership. It was our most read piece of the week.

~May Day's Mark Steyn Show was a weekend Coronarama that also checked in with Gibberish Joe Biden, the ten-ten to totalitarianism, what's banned in Bayswater, and Morris dancing on the radio. You can listen to the full show here.

~For our Saturday movie date Mark sat in for Kathy Shaidle and watched Russell Crowe try to stay socially distant from the lions.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.