Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

The Coronapocalypse and its attendant Lockdown Without End seem likely to predominate, but we'll try to get to a few other topics, such as Kim Jong-un's whereabouts, the media silence on predatory Uncle Joe, and a possible end to the three-year torture of General Flynn. We seem set for another fast-moving news week, and we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with Andrew Cuomo feeling your pain, Brit Wanker Coppers, some Shakespeare for the season, and lots more. You can listen to the full show here. On Saturday we marked the tenth anniversary of a Steyn in-depth big-picture special, while, on a lighter note, Kathy Shaidle's weekend movie date was the obligatory mid-season clip show. For our Sunday song selection I made minimal effort and opted for the current Number One hit record. If you were too busy being tased for buying a non-essential houseplant this weekend, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.