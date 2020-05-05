Yahoos Revolt

Greetings and welcome again to another edition of Laura's Links. Believe it or not, it is another lockdown edition! I know, crazy, right? And because everything is (still) stupid, policy-wise, around most of North America, our politicians here in Ontario have decided that as a first stage in re-opening our economy, touchless carwashes can open up.

Gee, thanks.

That's really very helpful and truly inspiring. Stunning and brave. Also Ontario marinas can open in order to put boats in the water BUT the marinas cannot be opened up to the public. And hey â€“ don't think about riding a boat. Your boat. At your cottage. Because old people will die or something.

I have nothing against cottage dwellers, but it does seem to me an unusual priority. There's a lot of us city people still locked up at home, and we're getting pretty sick of getting patted on the head and still forced to stay home. Actually, more like getting screamed at to just stay home, and never leave. Ever. You know who should have stayed home? The infectious millions from Wuhan, China. Not us.

Plus, as a Conservative voter, I don't really appreciate when citizens are legally demonstrating in a democracy and are called "yahoos" by our Conservative premier (think "governor", but Canadian). Bad look, Doug Ford. Really disgusting actually. Friends, I gotta tell you, if I had a plane, for real and not for joking, this is exactly what I'd be doing.

Seems to me that lots of "experts" have been very wrong about this WuFlu. But instead of admitting error, they are doubling down on the draconian measures, and drinking the lock down Kool-Aid. Supersized. Only the rare politician is re-examining the predictions and adjusting policy accordingly.

As usual, Mark kept up a steady pace over the week. He shared a few new Mark Steyn Show episodes with us, a truly righteous, must-read rant about Michael Flynn and a coronappropriate new Song of the Week.

There's something the great Unwoke Bloke in Bespoke himself discussed on the Rush Limbaugh Show last week that has stayed with me. It has now come to light that both America and Canada funded the Wuhan Virology Lab. Mark asked why there even is such a thing? Why would we (the West) allow and enable such a thing? Why indeed. Why there? Why not in a country that is not engaged in an existential and ideological war with us? Inasmuch as I praise President Trump for de-funding the Wuhan Health Organization, the very existence, the very continued existence of such a facility, in China, should be on the radar of all civilized nations. It's insane.

I'm reluctant to end on a kvetching note, because I do have a sense that some sanity and freedoms will be "granted" back to us dumb, simpleton, non-essentials in the coming days and weeks by our much smarter and benevolent angels in government (picture my face!!!!!). In the meantime, stay safe and well, stay angry, and don't ever give in to the bullies. Don't be afraid! Speak freely. Don't silence yourself. Not about KungFlu, not about trans, not about anything that's important to you. Be brave, and as my gracious host himself always implores us, stay free.

Now let's take a look at some of the items that came across your In-House Jewish Mother's radar over the past week.

North America:

Bill de Blasio has no reason to fear NYC's Jews.

Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus:

Look what the disgraceful, bungling, communist hypocrite NYC Mayor de Blasio has wrought. Look at the blood on his hands.

Thoughts about the plague of credentialed experts among us.

A coronavirus reality check.

Benevolent Swiss now "allow" grandparents to hug their grandchildren.

From Daniel Greenfield: Silicon Valley's control virus.

From the great, fearless and dapper (!!!!!) Douglas Murray: can we perhaps now focus on serious and legitimate grievances instead of this asinine crap?

The Nazis didn't kill Rabbi Romi Cohn, but the Chinese coronavirus did. More here on Rabbi Cohn.

"I've always wondered what happened in Germany. Now I know."

Some WuFlu stats.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Further to Mark's Brit wanker cop feature from yesterday's Mark Steyn Show.

Israel and Jews:

Meet the hometown helpers.

Israeli Arab medic awarded one of Israel's most highest honours. For those not familiar with this ceremony in Israel, lighting one of the torches on Independence Day is a really, really, big deal. YUGE.

The Forgotten Camps. Video here.

Adopted at age 91, a Holocaust survivor finds love and hope.

The Humorless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Major push to stifle free speech in Scotland underway, led by Justice Minister Humza Yousaf.

Woman gives birth and is called "mother" of her child on the birth certificate. Has Daddy issues.

As Mark noted on The Mark Steyn Show on Monday, experience how Toronto municipal lefties celebrate diversity.

"My Ojibwe father drew the Land O'Lakes Maiden", you idiots.

British people are so passive that they are leaving the trans battle to be fought by teenage girls.

I'll take "Shows I Will Never Listen to Ever, Ever EVAH EVAH EVAH for ten gazillion dollars please, Alex".

Human Grace:

Pep talk from WWII veterans: this too shall pass.

So lovely.

"Hi, sweetheart. Do you know I love you?"

Good people.

When people need help, think "erledigen".

G-d bless and keep His shepherds young and old.

On the occasion of Israel's Independence Day, US troops play Israeli national anthem for a Dachau survivor rescued by American GIs.

Stay safe and well one and all.

