Almost Live Around the Planet: Saturday May 9th

Today, Saturday, I'll be conducting a third-birthday edition of our Clubland Q&A, not quite live around the world at 3pm Eastern in North America - that's 7pm Greenwich Mean Time. Due to the limitations of my lockdown, it won't be technically live, so do pay extra close attention to the info below.

On today's Q&A I'm happy to take questions arising from any of the topics we've been chewing over this last week - the collapse of the Flynn case, the VE Day anniversary, Joe Biden's #MeToo problem, and, of course, the ongoing Coronapocalypse. But it's been a long lockdown so feel free to chip in with anything else that's on your mind.

And, as we're still in the midst of Steyn Club third anniversary observances, I'll be glad to take questions from Club members on what you like about us, and what you don't; what we've got right these first three years, and what we're missing. If you have any thoughts on our classic fiction serializations or music specials or a substitution for our Corona-totaled Steyn cruise, I'm happy to talk about those as well - whatever Club-related topics tickle your fancy. Thank you to all our First Week Founding Members who've decide to re-up and renew for another twelve months. But we also like to hear from brand new Club members, so if you've joined this month or even this morning feel free to shoot me a question on any topic that tickles your fancy.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our birthday Q&A as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. If you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

The only difference about this Saturday edition is that, because of technical limitations imposed by the lockdown, it won't be live. Instead, beginning at 3pm Eastern, members can log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as they come in. We'll wrap it up at 4pm, and I'll post the tape of the Q&A at approx 4.07pm or thereabouts. Sorry about that: no doubt it will lack a certain amount of the crackle and tension of a truly live show, but, unlike live theatre and live sports and live music, we haven't been completely clobbered.

Clubland Q&A and much of our other content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, we're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our seventeen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also Tales for Our Time, my series of video poetry, and much more. And I'm very heartened by the comments of those who've decided to re-subscribe. Mary Rollino from Ohio:

Having a wonderful time here with Mark and fellow members! Thank you for keeping me informed and sane!

Ted Smathers is so sane he provided his updated credit card info and then cooed:

How can I not re-up for another year? I am proud to do so... Swipe away, stay strong, and wash your hands.

We'll have a Lysol on you, Ted. Tempe Harvey from Queensland Down Under adds:

Thanks Mark, Your Coronacopia is keeping us sane in Brisbane. Looking forward to hearing Tales of our Time on the plague year.

That's one not to miss, Tempe. A lot hasn't changed, and the few things that have do not reflect well on us. We cover the big picture and the small pleasures here, and we'll keep trying to juggle both. We're a convivial band in The Mark Steyn Club, and, if you fancy joining, you can find out more about it right here - or, if you have pals who are partial to audio fiction, you can sign 'em up for our special Gift Membership, and they'll be all set for next week's new Tale for Our Time.

So do check in and pose your questions this afternoon at 3pm Eastern in North America - that's 8pm in the British Isles, 9pm in continental Europe, 10pm in Russia, Turkey and Israel, 11.30pm in Iran, and the early hours of Sunday morning for our Asian and Pacific listeners - sorry about that. But you can hear the full not-quite-live sixty minutes of Q&A immediately afterwards - or at whatever hour your heart so desires.