Quarantine Penguins and Corona Niqabs

Hello again, and welcome to week eleventy billion gazillion of CCP-Style Lockdown in the Allegedly Free World.

Another week of hypocrisy from the politicians who are completely-fall-down-drunk on Chateau d'House Arrest.

And another week of me feeling like I look rather like this penguin when attempting to articulate how disgusted I am with the governments of western countries â€“ my own country and province in particular.

I don't want any more "we're all in this together" e-mails. I don't want to hear "Covid-19" uttered in a morose, yet sadistically gleeful, tone with odd, demonic-like smiles. I don't want to see any more playgrounds taped up. I don't want to see any more "Stay Home" notices. And I most certainly will refuse the "new normal" being offered to us by the power-drunk politicians and nanny-craving, safe space lunatic multitudes.

I was talking to my wonderful and brilliant partner-in-crime Kathy Shaidle about why we hate masks. (Oh go on, just admit it, you hate them as well). First of all, like with the WuFlu, we have no exact science about them, and the reasons for wearing or not wearing keep changing, just like the reasons for continued lockdown. For a while now, I've been looking at them as a kind of pandemic virtue signalling device. Like a Health & Safety Boy Scout badge. But I couldn't articulate exactly what else was bothering me about them. She sent me this, and said 'leave it to a Hitchens to articulate it'. Bingo.

I replied to my dear Kathy that they are indeed like a burkah, something that anonymizes you and that renders normal civil discourse and interaction, like smiles, conversation and flirtation impossible. She added that they are also a kind of affront, a dare to others who you imply are inferior for not wearing yours. Then I saw this: indeed it is, the Corona Niqab. Nuts to that. And if you think I'm pissed, I urge you to listen to this interview with novelist Lionel Shriver who puts it better than I ever could. Shriver delivers the outstanding righteous fury we need to hear, a level of outrage matched and raised to a new level each day by my gracious and prophetic host himself.

As he does week after week without fail, Mark has been doing yeoman's work in keeping us up to date on "regular" political affairs, the Mann vs Steyn lawsuit , celebrating the third-year anniversary of the Mark Steyn Club while in lock-up, and recording episodes of the Mark Steyn Show, with another episode here, plus a live Q&A. In his audio shows, Mark has also been preliminarily exploring the theme that things, the world we know is changing permanently, and that there are things we will not ever be able to get back. I hope he's wrong, but my gut, my Jew-lepathy tells me otherwise. This is not a small thing he's onto, and I know he will elucidate this further as the days go on.

And now without further ado, let's take a look back at the week that was.

~

America:

Today in Bake My Cake news: Little Sisters of the Poor return to court.

Good. What took you so long?

As reported yesterday by Mark, an American college professor, his children and family are being threatened with death for calling Islam non-peaceful.

The man who is owed his savings, reputation and his life back has raised his children and grandchildren well.

~

Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus:

Cell phone data suggests Wuhan lab shutdown last fall.

What's the real story behind the continuing lockdowns?

US field hospitals stand down, most without treating any WuFlu patients.

The unbearable price we have paid because of the evil Chinese empire. Rest in peace. The souls we have lost are incomparable and indescribable. May their memories be a blessing.

The majority of WuFlu deaths in Canada have been in long-term care homes.

New York's order forcing nursing homes to take Covid-19 patients is tantamount to genocide.

The great VDH: the coronavirus war between experience and credentials.

A small penis study? You don't say.

Who is in fact, decoupling from China?

Europe's best selling newspaper, the German Bild, says lockdown was a big mistake.

In London, the police continue to behave disgracefully, and the lockdown fanatics are scarier than the KungFlu.

As per Mark Steyn: This is the future they want for us.

The law of unintended consequences: The plan was STAY HOME SAVE LIVES. Alas...

Lastly, leave it to Japan to innovate.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Why the world needs rules on selling babies." Yah, ya think?

Fear The Blob. I loathe The Blob.

~

Israel and Jews:

Arab-Jewish relationships improve in Israel throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The new Middle East, continued...

Arab Muslim twins from Jerusalem go from delinquency to elite IDF fighters. Incredible story.

Bar Kokba era coin found in Jerusalem!

~

Humourless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

As per Mark Steyn redux: "This is the future they want for us".

San Franfeces makes great strides in public health. Homeless squatters will have to socially distance in their tents. If the tent life is getting them down, they can always go to a hotel, where they will get free accommodations, booze, and drugs because SAVING LIVES STAY HOME DON'T KILL GRANNY.

~

Human Grace:

The baby born in hell.

Dad rating: ninja.

Imagine a world without the purest of souls.

Thousands sign up for free, online sign language lessons run by deaf teen.

Lessons in life from a Holocaust survivor: "Life is beautiful and unfortunately far too short. Please give it a soft kiss. It has given us many reasons to smile."

Mensch alert.

What's the secret to life? Apparently exercise and art.

Stay healthy and stay angry and I'll see you in the comments!

