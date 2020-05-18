Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Monday, I'll be starting the week back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

The Coronapocalypse, its attendant Lockdown Without End and Obamagate seem likely to predominate, but we'll try to get to a few other topics, such as Joe Biden veep-fever, which over the weekend apparently settled on Stacey Abrams as this season's Beto O'Rourke. There are also two breaking stories to track: at the global level, the WHO's annual beano, and, at the local, a tense showdown between a gym owner and the State of New Jersey. We seem set for another fast-moving news week, and we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~Speaking of Joe Biden, how about a video? Given the unlikelihood of my ever being on a stage with a live audience ever again, I thought you might enjoy this brief moment from the last (to date) Mark Steyn Cruise, in which I humbly propose a campaign theme for the former vice-president:

With apologies to Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley - and a song you can hear the story behind (with me and Leslie) here.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with masking and unmasking from the Great War to Trump's inauguration day, the new crime of appearing to have parted from someone, doing "My Way" your way, and lots more. You can listen to the full show here. On Saturday, Kathy Shaidle's weekend movie date offered Brits under Hitler, and for our Sunday song selection I tipped my hat to the all-time great Eurovision winner. If you were too busy being arrested for having a non-essential haircut this weekend, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.