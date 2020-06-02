Bureaucrats, Menstruators and Rioters

A new medical breakthrough this week: if you hold a cardboard sign, you don't need to socially distance to protect yourself against the scorn of the nanny state.

Greetings and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. I took some time over the past week to do some structural renovations to the Links. If we weren't still under endless emergency orders here in Ontario I would have totally brought in a crew of young, yet soulful; buff, yet intellectual; and strong, yet sensitive construction workers to help with the task. You know the kind.

Alas, I had to chop and cut all by myself! And so, my friends, you'll see that I have removed the Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus section and going forward, I will simply put links about the Kung Flu in the appropriate regional or thematic category. I'm doing so because every region of the world has different Wuhan flu issues and I'm kind of up to my eyeballs in news about this virus already.

But mostly, I'm doing so because America â€“ my precious and beautiful America â€“ is burning right now. I don't want the world they are building for us. This is not the America of my dreams. How does it relate to Kung Flu? Well, almost overnight, this insurrection of domestic terrorists has pushed most of the official, bureaucratic, political and public health fiats regarding the Chinese coronavirus right off the radar and into the dustbin of the most epic, and irreversibly damaging public policy failures in human history. Suddenly, crowds are okay and rioters are asked to pretty please politely to socially distance themselves. Suddenly, Italy has declared the virus pretty much not a thing.

Rush Limbaugh explained earlier this week how the lockdown wasn't necessary. Do read the whole thing. It all needs to end. End it. Just end it.

My week started off on a slightly despondent note when I saw my government's plan for continued lockdowns, and how stupid my city is and how utterly creepy the Mayor of Toronto is, but I carried on and did what I wanted to do without the government's approval on my movements, my social activities and family arrangements. And that's what I'll continue to do.

My gracious host, the great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him) also was on fire content-wise over the past week. He produced several audio editions of The Mark Steyn Show including The Wuhan Armada, Locked Down But Looting, and a look at The New Normal and The Old Normal. He offered up some choice comments upon The Supreme Ayatollahs of Expertistan and celebrated the wonderful Tom Jones in an essay about Delilah in the most recent Song of the Week.

The pictures coming out of America have really broken my heart, and angered me as well. They are another stark reminder that evil never rests. We can see once again that only a very small spark is required to light the blaze of flaming and untameable barbarity that exists in the souls and hearts of so many seemingly civilized humans in their seemingly civilized societies. Take care of yourselves and your families wherever you are. Stay safe, well and ever-vigilant. And now let's take a look back at the week that was.

~

North America:

The mayor of NYC is a scumbag.

America is brave and beautiful. She is not invincible.

"Americans don't get ruled." Not sure about that, but read the whole thing.

The lockdown sham: "If people are free to smash up streets, they should be able to go to a bar or a swimming pool."

"With each new tranche of declassified documents, we see something big and hideous emerging from the Swamp..."

Follow the money.

Summarizing the "shame on you" phenomenon.

This Jew agrees. They definitely need Jesus.

Two Brooklyn lawyers charged in attack on NYPD cruisers. Lawyers!

Starbucks that employs Deaf persons exclusively is vandalized BECAUSE SOCIAL JUSTICE.

Canadian Jews launching constitutional challenge against the Ontario government for violating freedom of religion and peaceful assembly. Yes! Go Jews, go!

They survived the worst battles of WWII but not the Chinese coronavirus.

~

Israel and Jews:

What an interesting and strong young woman! Impressive!

History geek out!

~

Middle East:

Iranian girl beheaded by her father in "honour" murder. What a sick and disgusting barbarian.

~

Europe:

Hungary outlaws changing gender on birth certificates.

Norwegian TV flooded with complaints after lavish Eid broadcast.

Also from Norway: Yah, we closed everything because we were terrified. Oops.

From France: Big whoop. Have we figured out the cause of the fire yet? I'll wait...

Italy says 96% of virus fatalities suffered from other illnesses. Oh, okay.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Oh joy, a trailblazer.

Victims of terror in the UK are victimized once again, this time by the state.

~

Human Grace:

Teenage girl gets prosthetic arm (that cost under $60) to play the violin.

The sweetest serenade.

Hugs are the physical transmission of soul to soul caring.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments!

